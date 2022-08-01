The release of Renaissance last week has everyone bitten by the Beyoncé bug, but instead of Dua Lipa embracing Bey’s current disco-heavy house music era, she’s bringing it back all the way to the singer’s Destiny’s Child days. Lipa’s most recent combat-inspired outfit has her looking like she’s ready to join the former girl group in their iconic “Survivor” music video.

The theme is fitting, as Lipa may be barely surviving after being on a world tour for the past five months. Her most recent stop was in Chicago, where the singer headlined the city’s music festival, Lollapalooza. Ahead of her performance, Lipa explored the midwestern city, checking out the sights like the famed Cloud Gate sculpture, which resembles a giant, reflective bean. While there, she snapped some pictures for Instagram in her combat-ready look.

The outfit in question is from Blumarine’s Resort 2023 collection, which ditched much of the pastel, ruffles, and butterflies Nicola Brognano has become known for, and instead embraced a more utilitarian aesthetic. Lipa wore the first look from the collection, a camouflage-printed button-up shirt with wide sleeves paired with a matching cargo mini skirt. The singer then finished off the look with some Paris Texas black croc boots, and her favorite Le Cagole bag.

Instagram/@dualipa

Lipa has proven her appreciation for combat couture over the past few months, often opting for cargo-style pieces, likely more for the aesthetic than actual utility. And while she’s been championing the trend for a bit, lately others have been catching on as well. Recently, Kim Kardashian wore two different pairs of cargo pants while visiting the American Dream Mall in New Jersey with her kids. Of course, the pop star’s look has a bit more of a Y2K twist (this is Lipa and Blumarine we’re talking about), and now, “Survivor” if officially stuck in our heads.