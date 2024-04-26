Dua Lipa Plucks A Sheer Coquette Dress From Chanel’s Garden

Sheer? Bows? Cut-outs? Dua Lipa had all that and much more last night, sporting a metal mesh confection that was brimming with some of the red carpet’s go-to trends—and, as it happens, what’s shaping up to be the signatures of her Radical Optimism era. The pop sensation stepped out to the annual Time100 Gala in New York City while wearing a custom Chanel look based on the brand’s Métiers d’Art 2024 runway show.

Dua’s plunging lace gown lit up the red carpet in all the right ways. The piece was designed with a partially see-through fabric accentuated by a plunging, low-cut neckline and a cheeky cut-out detail that exposed the singer’s belly button. A black bow, accented with Chanel’s signature camellia flower, offered a touch of the hyper-feminine coquette trend to Dua’s night out look. She rounded everything out with simple makeup, wavy red locks, and a diamond necklace.

Her Chanel creation echoed a Courrèges look she wore to the Grammy Awards earlier this year. In both cases, the dresses featured a plunging neckline, some sort of skin-baring cut-out, and flashy silver fabric. And, with her highly-anticipated album Radical Optimism out next week, Dua’s take on the theme dressing trend seems to be relatively straightforward: sleek, sexy, and silver.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Later in the night, Dua met up with her rumored beau Callum Turner at the after party. The singer switched out of her Chanel in favor of a black and white dress that she styled with an oversize wool coat, sheer tights, and black pumps. Turner, for his part, looked dapper in a navy suit, white button down, and a blue tie.

There’s no denying that Dua’s personal style has underwent quite the transformation over the past dew months. It all started with the announcement of Radical Optimism where she dyed her hair a fiery red and started suiting up in leather and relaxed denim. Her red carpet looks have also seen a shift with the likes of Rock and Roll party dresses, va-va-voom LBDs, and flashier moments like last night’s Chanel dress. Call it the Radical Optimism effect.