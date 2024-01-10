Dua Lipa hopped on the blinged out Birkin train towards the end of last year and she’s showing no signs of slowing down. Last night, the pop sensation doubled down on her love for the coveted accessory as she paired the Hermès status symbol with an extremely divisive slip-on shoe.

Following an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Dua was spotted in New York City wearing an off-duty monochrome look that was truly all about the details. The star started off her outfit with baggy black sweatpants and a coordinating hoodie as she wrapped herself in an oversized leather jacket. An orange scarf added a pop of color to the look as Dua stayed hidden behind black sunglasses. Our focus, though, was on her customized Hermès bag and Ugg slides.

Let’s begin with her black leather Birkin which has suddenly become a staple of her off-duty style since as early as this fall. She cradled the item, which carries a five figure price tag, loosely in her arm. Dua decorated the tote with a series of keychains—various luggage tags and charms—and added the new addition of a red and blue Twilly since we’ve last seen her sport the Hermès piece.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Jane Birkin, the originator of the famed bag, always professed that the Birkin should be worn—so, it’s only fitting that Dua is following suit with some DIY edge of her own. Anne Hathaway is also another Hollywood proponent of the blinged out look, having worn her Hermès grail with a multi-colored Twilly and horse-shaped charm. More and more celebrities are decorating their handbags recently, tapping into the early aughts trend with everything from personalized tags to ribbons and lace.

Dua continued the cozy, DIY feel of her evening look with a pair of Uggs. Her slides are the brand’s Tasman style and seem to be decorated with a series of 2000s-style, iron-on patches. A peace sign here, a Yin and Yang symbol there. And a branded sticker from skateboard brand Palace too.

The look is entirely in line with what we’ve come to expect from Dua in recent months (especially when she’s not on the red carpet in, say, custom Schiaparelli). The star has undergone a bit of a personal style transformation, substituting her love of sheer fabric for edgier, more pared-back stylings—some oversized outerwear, an investment Hermès tote, and the occasional Ugg slide.