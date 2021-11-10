The only thing Dua Lipa loves more than a sheer fabric is no fabric at all. The pop singer has gained a reputation for snatching almost every outfit she wears from straight off the runway, but she usually gravitates toward more skin-barring pieces. That’s why it was so shocking when Lipa stepped out on Tuesday night all covered up—the only skin visible being her thumbs poking out of her pockets.

Lipa took a note from Kim Kardashian and grabbed a full look from Balenciaga, specifically Demna Gvasalia’s SS22 show. The singer wore a black turtleneck tucked into a long wool skirt, topped with a matching oversized blazer. She then accessorized with the same pointed-toe shoes and croc bag worn by the model during the brand’s presentation at Paris Fashion Week last month.

Lipa wore the more conservative look during a trip to Washington D.C. where she attended a screening of the movie Hive, which tells the story of a woman who starts her own small business after her husband goes missing in the war in Kosovo. Lipa, who is of partial Kosovan descent, has been a champion for the movie and shared her appreciation for it on Instagram. “This story of struggle and perseverance is one that needed to be told,” she wrote. “It speaks to the soul of the Kosovan experience and I hope it can help with the collective healing of families who were separated and people who lost their loved ones.”

It’s nice to see Lipa mixing things up and keeping us on our toes, plus the situation definitely called for a more muted outfit. No matter what she’s wearing, though, you know we can still count on her to pull straight from the runway.