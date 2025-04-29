Just when you thought you had Florence Pugh’s Thunderbolts* press style all figured out, she decides to switch things up. While the Marvel queen had been favoring sheer fabrics and a whole lot of black to promote her latest superhero flick, last night she showed up to the Los Angeles premiere in an unexpected pop of color. Of course, there were still some hints of naked dressing sprinkled in there.

Pugh slipped into a seafoam green dress from Seán McGirr’s fall 2025 collection for McQueen. Not only was the pastel color a departure from Pugh’s recent choices, it was decidedly more romantic than the Matrix-esque styles she’s been favoring. The dress began with a sweetheart neckline and corseted bodice that flowed into a dreamy skirt adorned with tiered ruffles. There was a slight sheer effect to the dress, mainly seen in the bust and the lace inserts along the sides.

Pugh stayed simple elsewhere, opting for a no-fuss hair and makeup look, chandelier earrings, and Aquazzura sandals.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pugh headed stateside yesterday after kicking off Thunderbolts* press in London this past week. The star dazzled at the film’s European premiere in a beaded lace dress from Elie Saab. It was sheer at the midsection and featured a dramatic skirt that attached below the actor’s waist. For an after-party, Pugh continued her naked streak in a lingerie Dolce & Gabbana look and redefined nude dressing a day later in a cut-out bra and skirt from Francesco Murano. Pugh then tried on a belted The Attico dress before her stateside appearance last night.

All celebrities have their fashion signatures, something that’s only heightened during a press tour. In Pugh’s case that’s included jet black and see-through fabrics—something she almost all but abandoned last night. But from the princess ruffles to the ladylike hints of skin, Pugh’s McQueen dress might just be her most elegant “naked” look yet.