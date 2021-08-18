If you aren’t following Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade on Instagram, you’re missing out on one of the most fashionable couples on that entire app. Fresh after getting decked out in full glamour for the year’s hottest A-list party that isn’t the Met Gala, they took their outfit talents to south Italian beach. For celebs, vacation style has become another form of street style — and the Wades showed us all how 2021’s biggest trends are done.

Union-Wade posted a few outfit photos on Instagram for our viewing pleasure. As they walk through the gorgeous Italian coastal village of Positano, she wore an eyeleted white Matteau dress; the elastic waist and black Freda Salvador sandals are perfect for her cottagecore vacay ease. Wade, meanwhile, is stunning in a checkered suit by Keiser Clark; not only is he flexing in trendy summer-weight knit separates, he’s also proving that eye-catching checkerboard prints and pearl necklaces are for the guys as well.

In Capri, the Wades continued that theme, with Gabrielle making a splash in a long Agua by Agua Bendita dress. The adorable oceanic print contrasts with Wade’s bold stripes; his silky suit is the ultimate in luxury loungewear, but the real star of the show? Once again, his pearls. Guys, take cues from Wade, and deck yourself out in pearl finery. It’s hotter than the Italian sun