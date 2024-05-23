Margot Robbie, meet your match. Today, director Greta Gerwig finally indulged in a long-awaited Barbiecore moment of her own as she stepped out to the Cannes Film Festival in a bright pink confection that would make her film’s lead ever-so proud.

Gerwig, who is serving as the president of the Cannes jury this year, touched down on the L’Amour Ouf red carpet in a couture confection from Balenciaga’s fall 2022 collection. Like many Cannes guests this year—from Diane Kruger to Sasha Pivovarova—Gerwig’s dress was designed in a crinkled statement fabric. The impact of Gerwig’s look, though, lied both within its princess silhouette and Barbie palette. A one-shoulder bodice, accented by a draped sash at the back, was paired with a high-waist maxi skirt and a floor-sweeping train. Her dress’s bubblegum pink color way exuded pure “I’m the Barbie now” energy.

Gerwig styled her red carpet outfit with black opera gloves, a slicked-back updo, and diamond chandelier earrings. Surprisingly, the director has shied away from Barbie pink throughout the majority of her blockbuster film’s press tour in 2023. Aside from the occasional blush or salmon gown, Gerwig preferred to leave the more on-the-nose theme dressing moments to her film’s lead actresses like Margot Robbie and America Ferrera.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Still, it’s fitting that Gerwig would save perhaps her most poignant Barbie reference for the Cannes Film Festival. Alongside the likes of Lily Gladstone and Eva Green, Gerwig is leading a jury that is tasked with awarding the festival’s prestigious Palme d’Or prize. So far, Sean Baker’s dramedy Anora has been making the most noise amongst critics—perhaps followed by Andrea Arnold’s Bird and The Substance by Coralie Fargeat—but there are still a few films yet to premiere until the festival concludes.

On the red carpet, Gerwig hasn’t disappointed either. She kicked off her stint as president in a widely-discussed couture sundress from Maison Margiela’s spring 2024 collection. From there, the director has worn everything from bow-adorned Prada and va-va-voom Armani Privé to plunging Saint Laurent and quirky Rodarte. And with Cannes’s closing ceremony slated for Saturday, there’s no telling what she’ll pull off next.