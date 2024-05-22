Supermodels turning the Cannes Film Festival red carpet into a runway? A tale as old as time. Today, Sasha Pivovarova lit up the Le Comte De Monte-Cristo red carpet with the help of a sleek and chic silhouette, some major metallic fabric, and a very on-trend styling trick. Nice work for the legendary catwalker's first trip down the Croisette.

The Russian beauty, a mainstay of the late 2000s runways and editorials, touched down in Cannes while wearing a strapless foil dress. However simple the silhouette of Pivovarova’s dress turned out to be—a bodycon column shape that pooled slightly beneath her—was only taken up several notches by the details of her look. Like Diane Kruger who wore a pleated confection earlier this week, Pivovarova’s dress was designed in a crinkle-y gold lamé fabric. Up top, a black velvet bow tapped into the coquette trend as the model rounded out her look with messy, tousled hair, a fresh face of makeup, and minimal jewelry.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For a veteran like Pivovarova, it’s surprising she’s yet to grace the Cannes red carpet up until this year. But, rather than overcomplicate things, the 39-year-old preferred to let her dress speak for itself—or, in this case, her dress’s disco ball fabric speak for itself.

While runway stars from Bella Hadid to Naomi Campbell have been out and about in Cannes this week, the Le Comte De Monte-Cristo red carpet was chock-a-block full of top supermodels. Italian beauty Mariacarla Boscono, who has been treating Cannes to some quirky off-duty fashion, took to the step and repeat in a semi-sheer, fringe-trimmed look. Elsa Hosk brought her signature glamour to Cannes in a black and white number. Winnie Harlow, joined by her boyfriend Kyle Kuzma, turned a lingerie corset into a red carpet gown while Eva Herzigova flashed a bit of skin in a plunging LBD complete with some major back cleavage.

It’s likely that Pivovarova and company are gearing up for tomorrow’s amfAR Gala—the legendary fête that is equal parts runway show and red carpet spectacle—which draws everyone from major film stars to top, top models. Until then, let’s soak in every last bit of Pivovarova’s disco party gown.