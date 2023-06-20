Hailey Bieber’s Pink Slip Dress Is Peak ’90s Lingerie Dressing

While Hailey Bieber may have worn her husband Justin Bieber’s boxer briefs earlier this month, she opted for a look in keeping with her signature style this past weekend. For a date night out in New York City, the model and Rhode beauty founder opted for a pink satin slip dress that was decidedly more lingerie-inspired than her recent undergarment-as-outerwear experiment.

The 26-year-old’s dress from Ukrainian designer Anna October featured a sweetheart neckline accented by retro bra detailing at the bodice. The piece follows a conventional silhouette, aside from the back, which has a cutout portion just above the waist. Bieber decided to let the slip be the focal point of the ensemble, pairing it with a simple gold chain, dainty hoop earrings, and a black leather shoulder bag.

Down to the Saint Laurent slingback shoes, the look is reminiscent of the ’90s (think breezy slips à la Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell). Of course, this isn’t the first time Bieber has referenced the era—her minimal style often lends itself to the decade—but it seems she has taken a certain liking to the slip especially.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

At Paris Fashion Week last year, Bieber’s halter-style dress cut just above the knee and was in a similar shade of champagne to her recent date night pick. And while satin has become common in the model’s looks, it’s not the only fabric she has fashioned into the slip.

She took the fad to sheer territory earlier this year by way of a lace-trimmed white dress that she accessorized with chunky sneakers, a nylon mini bag, and skinny sunglasses. Seemingly, when Bieber likes a certain style, she wears it in nearly every color and texture.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Backgrid

Though menswear-style bombers and neutral pieces have been a favorite of Bieber’s recently, she seems to be sticking with more feminine choices (at least for now). The Anna October dress was the second in a pair of similar looks that she wore while in New York City last week.

She celebrated the year anniversary of her skincare line Rhode in a custom Vivienne Westwood couture mini dress. And though her date night slip did not feature hundreds of Swarovski crystals, clearly, she’s into a particular Barbie-esque shade of pink.

