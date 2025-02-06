Hailey and Justin Bieber spend most of their time in sunny Los Angeles, but that hasn’t stopped them from experimenting with innovations in the field of winter silhouettes. Last night, the Biebers braved the New York cold (and snow) in his-and-hers layering.

Hailey picked out an off-white wool coat for her evening with Justin. The new mom paired the strong-shouldered piece with a black knit sweater (from which a sliver of her white t-shirt poked out), loose-fitting dress pants, and her go-to Ferragamo loafers. The Row’s cult Terrasse bag in a trendy east-west shape and a black scarf completed Hailey’s look.

The model’s layering hack—topping off an all-black outfit with a bold statement coat—is straight from the playbook of every chic New Yorker. It’s also something that Justin leaned into with his outfit. The singer wore baggy work-style trousers and three jackets stacked on top of one another in varying lengths and colors. Of course, the singer slipped on his favorite house slippers for the ultimate comfy finish.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

The Biebers vacationed in Aspen before heading over to New York, which explains the sheer amount of winter clothes they currently have packed in their luggage.

On Tuesday evening, the couple again dabbled in statement silhouettes for a night out. Hailey went pantsless in a padded leather coat dress from Phoebe Philo’s eponymous line. Justin, meanwhile, followed a similar formula to his latest outfit—street-skimming pants, overlayed coats and hoodies, and funky glasses.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Justin, in particular, has been re-wearing many of his items while in New York. Surely, he must be running out of options after spending nearly a month traveling, but there’s an authenticity to his way of winter dressing. The average person, especially during the colder months, doesn’t have endless options to mix and match different pieces on a daily basis. A few key items—in Justin’s case, a distressed coat, a couple of hoodies, and his suede mules—are constantly on rotation.

It’s an idea that Hailey’s adapted into her winter wardrobe, too. Statement coats balanced out with simple black pants, loafers, and perhaps a babushka scarf is the model’s go-to look.

With winter wardrobes this strong, perhaps Hailey and Justin will consider laying down roots in New York in the future.