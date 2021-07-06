Jennifer Lawrence has been laying low over the past couple years — pandemic notwithstanding — and who could blame her? She’s been working since she was 16 years old, and during her acting hiatus, Lawrence has gotten married to art dealer Cooke Maroney, partied with Adele and the gays, and dabbled in the podcast world. And while her next film is in the works, she’s stepping back out into the world, one Dior stiletto at a time.

For her return to the fashion sphere, Lawrence sat front row at the Dior Fall 2021 Haute Couture runway show. Creative director Maria Grazia Chuiri showed a collection full of sumptuous tweed coats, her trademark nymph-like gowns, and a restrained color palette, offering stars like Lawrence an assortment of warm clothes for the award show press circuit and gowns for the award ceremonies. To celebrate her return, Lawrence posed for the cameras in a polka-dotted midi-length tea dress with black contrast buttons, a Christian Dior logo belt buckle, slingback suede pumps, and octagonal sunglasses for a bit of daytime edge.

Other stars in attendance included Cara Delevigne, Jessica Chastain, and Florence Pugh.

Lawrence has been one of Dior’s more visible ambassadors for almost 10 years; she wore a gown from the house to her wedding, and wore a voluminous Dior couture dress to accept her Oscar in 2013, famously tripping up the stage in her Raf Simons-designed masterpiece. And for fans of her movies, don’t fret — Lawrence has booked her next movie, a Netflix comedy called Don’t Look Up, which features Leonardo diCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, among a truly star-studded cast.

See more of Lawrence’s look below.

Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images.

