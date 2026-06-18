Kate Middleton’s always game to embrace a burst of seasonal color, whatever the occasion may be. That streak continued today with her vibrant return to the Royal Ascot today, while simultaneously affirming her commitment to sustainable fashion practices.

For the United Kingdom’s most popular horse-racing event, Middleton shone in a bright yellow Roksanda dress while arriving to the affair with Prince William. Her silky, short-sleeved look featured structured shoulders framing a twisted bodice accent. A midi-length hem added a formal air to the brightly-hued piece.

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Of course, the royal’s formal ensemble wouldn’t be complete without equally formal accessories. The princess paired her sunshine-yellow dress with a wide-brimmed white hat, covered in matching yellow netting for a monochrome look. A small white leather kiss-lock clutch, tiered pearl bracelet, and sparkling diamond chandelier earrings elegantly finished her look—as well as a set of her go-to pointed toe pumps, cast in a light tan suede.

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While fitting the occasion’s formal dress code, Middleton’s Royal Ascot dress also continued her celebrated penchant for re-wearing pieces in her closet. Previously, she wore the very same piece twice in 2022—first to a royal visit to Jamaica, followed by an outing at Wimbledon. The same practice has been used with numerous pieces in her closet through the years, from a houndstooth Zara coat to a polka-dotted Alessandra Rich dress—and even a glamorous 2012 gown from Jenny Packham, one of her go-to designers.

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The day also marked her meaningful return to the annual event. The princess last attended in 2023, skipping its next two iterations due to her breast cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy treatment. Throughout the last year and a half, the royal has powerfully returned to attending a slate of national British events, from the Service of Thanksgiving to Order of the Garter Service. As the year continues, she’s certain to make more appearances at any number of occasions—with the colorful wardrobe to match.