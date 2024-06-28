Katie Holmes, New York street style icon, is bringing her signature off-duty fashion all the way to Paris Fashion Week. Yesterday, Holmes epitomized casual cool as she stepped out for the final day of couture presentations in the city of lights.

Holmes cut a rather laid-back figure to attend Patou’s fall 2024 couture show. The actress slipped into a plain white t-shirt that she layered below a waist-length coat. Her jacket featured a statement red and navy collar and gold button detailing down the front. Holmes continued her affinity for oversize denim by sporting a pair of baggy dark wash jeans that pooled against her almond-toe black boots. The actress topped off her show look with a white top handle bag, her go-to natural makeup, and tousled brunette waves.

The Paris couture shows always draw a must-see crowd on the front row. This season, per usual, had plenty of statement style moments like Kylie Jenner’s Schiaparelli sparkly corset gown and Katy Perry’s daring hosiery look at Balenciaga. Compared to other presentations from earlier in the week, Patou’s guests were outfitted rather casually. Front row stars, mainly, chose to wear separates—like branded graphic shirts and cottagecore maxi skirts—and Holmes in particular seems to have been abiding by her go-to summer uniform.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, even with temperatures heating up, Holmes has remained constant in her embrace of baggy, baggy bottoms, utilitarian outerwear, and functional tote bags. Earlier this month, she sported a longline black shirt dress (worn as a coat), high-waist linen pants, and a luxe leather bag that functioned as a clutch. Clearly, no matter the city—or the weather outside, for that matter—the actress just knows what works.

For her Patou look, Holmes nixed the flashy couture gown or skin-baring moment in favor of something she’d likely wear while on the streets of New York City. Perhaps, even something she’d match with her daughter Suri in.