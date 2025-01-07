The stuffy dinner jacket just got a whole lot more chic thanks to Kendall Jenner. On Sunday evening, the supermodel stepped out to the celebrity-favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi in a taupe blazer that was part suit coat up top, part va-va-voom corset down below.

Jenner, joined by her model pal Hailey Bieber at the L.A. eatery, slipped into a pale coat that featured a spliced lapel detail along the front. The jacket buttoned down the side, creating a skin-tight corsetry effect that nipped in the model’s waist.

From there, Jenner layered a black mini-skirt and sheer tights underneath. Though, really, we wouldn’t have been surprised if she had to decided to wear this particular blazer sans pants—its thigh-length cut makes it an ideal candidate for one of the model’s signature no pants moments. She accessorized with a black clutch and glossy sling back heels.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

While Jenner opted for a fitted jacket on Sunday, Bieber went with something more free-flowing. She donned a floor-length leather trench coat (similar to the one she brought out the next day for a pilates class) that she left completely unbuttoned. Underneath, the Rhode founder went with a form-fitting black mini dress and followed Jenner’s cue with some tights and pointed-toe heels of her own.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Giorgio Baldi (and that strip mall Sushi joint in Los Angeles) has become a de-facto runway for celebrities over the past few years. Rihanna, in particular, is a regular at the establishment whenever she’s on the West Coast, often dressing to the nines in everything from archival designer items to gargantuan shearling bags.

Jenner and Bieber, though to a much lesser extreme, have taken a liking to the Italian spot, too. They frequently step out in tandem to the restaurant, sometimes also alongside their other model friends like Gigi Hadid. And judging by their outfits on Sunday—in particular their sheer tights and chic sling backs—they’re clearly on the same page when it concerns dressing up for dinner.