Kristen Stewart Braved Europe’s Heatwave Bra-First

Europe’s record-breaking heatwave had everyone shedding layers this weekend, even Kristen Stewart. The star went back to basics — wardrobe basics, that is — at this year’s Biarritz Film Festival, where she made a simple black bra the centerpiece of her latest ensemble.

During the closing day of the festival, Stewart slipped on a sophisticated skirt suit from Chanel. Her matching set, worn over a set of high-waisted black briefs, included a knee-length slit skirt and collared jacket crafted from black, white, and dark blue tweed with gold “CC” button trim. The centerpiece of the Chronology of Water director’s look, however, came from a black ribbed bra—another Chanel piece, as evidenced by its gold logo hardware. As many likely wished they could have, Stewart eschewed shirting entirely, boldly making the undergarment the focal point of her look.

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This wasn’t the only practical element of Stewart’s attire. The Twilight star’s outfit was formally finished with a glossy pair of black patent leather Chanel dress loafers.

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Stewart’s looks throughout the festival have included t a belted dress worn over matching shorts and a surprising sleeveless jumpsuit with worn-in sneakers. All three ensembles leaned into the actor’s affinity for practical, wearable silhouettes that account for inclement weather, while remaining sleek and edgy. It’s an approach she also took to warm-weather dressing earlier this spring, with headline-making appearances in sheer suiting and sneakers at the Cannes Film Festival.

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Similarly to her past outings in Chanel, Stewart’s bra-centric dressing was familiar fashion territory. The skin-baring move has been part of the star’s rotation for years, which she’s worn in outfits with suiting, suspenders, sheer layers, leather, and even on-trend butter yellow. In fact, it’s now become one of her signature cheeky style signatures, alongside her equally varied love for shorts and jumpsuits on and off the red carpet. After thirteen years as a Chanel ambassador, it’s natural that Stewart would hone in on specific details or silhouettes and make them her own. With a simple black bra, her latest appearance cements that the star’s looks—no matter how formal or casual—will always hold a rebellious streak that keeps us guessing.