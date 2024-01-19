Chanel ambassador Kristen Stewart is almost exclusively outfitted in pieces by the French brand for her public appearances—but that doesn’t mean the actress is apprehensive in approaching things with her own eye. We’ve seen her remix Chanel tweeds, make history in teensy hot pants, and do her version of goth glam. Now, the actress dabbled in a bit of logomania for her latest appearance at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday.

Stewart stepped out to the festival in Park City, Utah—where her new films, Love Lies Bleeding and Love Me, are set to premiere—wearing a matching Chanel set. The black-and-white pieces were covered in the brand’s iconic double “C” logo as well as other house signatures like camellia flowers and bows. While a traditional Chanel girl might cinch the jacket closed, Stewart left the rows of “CC” buttons open to show off her midsection and a glimpse of her black bandeau underneath. The baggy, low-rise fit of her pants continued to emphasize the casual cool feel of her look, as did her silver chain necklace and stack of layered rings.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stewart pulled her brunette locks back into a messy updo and went with smoky eyeshadow and natural, dewy makeup. For shoes, the actress slipped into a pair of black leather loafers to round out her look.

We’re likely to see more of Stewart (and Chanel) in 2024 considering her slate of forthcoming projects. Judging by her recent looks, though, we have a lot to look forward to. Back in December, the actress attended Chanel’s Metiers d'Art show in Manchester, England, wearing a goth glam tweed dress and, just a few weeks later, channeled her inner “Ladies Who Lunch” with Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Stewart was also honored at Sundance’s Opening Night Gala, where she received the Visionary Award. “Thank you for lighting a fire under my ass,” Stewart told the crowd, adding, “Twenty years ago, I could barely speak English when I was spoken to. I got my first pair of Ugg boots. This was a place full of ‘Yes’ in a world full of ‘No.’”

The actress went on to praise the annual festival, saying, “It’s trope-y to go on how hard it is to make a movie, but everyone here feels that. Not everyone in the world does.”