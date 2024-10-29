Kylie Jenner may have flown solo at the 2024 CFDA Awards last night, but she still managed to reference her relationship with Timothée Chalamet in the most “if you know, you know” manner. Kylie slipped into a couture Jean Paul Gaultier confection designed by her boyfriend’s favorite designer: Haider Ackermann.

The model and designer’s long sleeve dress is from the spring 2023 collection that Ackermann guest-designed for the heritage French house. Both Jenner and Chalamet sat front row during that show, though at the time they hadn’t yet started dating (at least as far as we know).

Kylie’s dress began with a scale-like top half that transitioned into a festive, feather-trimmed party skirt. For glam, Kylie complemented her edgy frock with a slick, chin-length updo that would make Charli XCX proud.

In the time since this specific couture collection debuted in January 2023, Gaultier has enlisted Julien Dossena, Simone Rocha, and Nicolas di Felice as guest designers. Ackermann himself has since been appointed to a pair of new roles as the creative director of both Canada Goose and Tom Ford.

While it would have been easy for Kylie to wear her own label Khy or slip into something from a CFDA nominee (frankly, she’d look killer in one of Diotima’s crochet confections), Ackermann has become one of her go-to designers over the past few years.

Kylie’s most famous Ackermann-designed moment came during the 2023 Met Gala where she wore a scarlet cutout gown paired with a dramatic robe. More recently, she donned a mini shirt dress that she paired with teal “King Kylie” hair.

Timothée’s connection with Ackermann predates his relationship with Kylie. The actor and designer joined forces for a handful of memorable moments during the Bones & All press tour—most notably the backless design Timothée wore to the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Kylie and Timothée have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, popping up here and there at red carpet events (usually separately) or on incognito date nights. Timothée could have feasibly shown up at last night’s CFDA Awards given he showed up to a Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest in Washington Square Park over the weekend and is currently filming Marty Supreme. Regardless, it’s clear he and Kylie have compared notes on their preferred designers. And Ackermann is definitely at the top of that list.