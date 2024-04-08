Quirky knitwear is sticking around for spring. And, judging by Lisa’s latest outfit, even quirkier knit shoes are coming along too. Over the weekend, the Blackpink star proved the staying power of the wintertime trend as she stepped out to a fan event in her native Thailand.

Lisa’s flesh-tone mini dress, from the Paris-based brand Vaillant’s fall 2024 collection, was designed with a glittery knit fabric, long sleeves, and a teensy skirt. Instead of a traditional strapless bodice, though, the piece featured a sculptural braided detail that went all around the top. Sweater dresses have long been a go-to for fashion girls, and while Lisa’s version was short in the literal sense, it certainly wasn’t short on wow-factor.

The rapper’s knitted fun didn’t end there. Instead of a traditional stiletto or platform, she styled her look with matching boots designed in the same cozy fabric as her dress. The pair stretched up to Lisa’s knees and were accented with an all-over chevron pattern. From there, the musician completed her look with a pearl necklace and cluster ring from Pacharee. Fittingly, she styled her hair in a series of edgy long braids.

@lalalalisa_m

Her shoes had hints of the lingerie dressing trend, too. They looked almost like high fashion garters due largely to the knit fabric that contorted to the singer’s figure.

@lalalalisa_m

Lisa has been showcasing the very best of her style in recent weeks. She’s donned everything from glitzy disco ball dresses and leather hot pants to archival gems and edgy LBDs. She’s been leaning into Louis Vuitton lately—usually, rare pieces like a bag from Marc Jacobs’ collaboration with Stephen Sprouse—but is also sporting independent labels, as she did with her latest outfit, in the same breath.

And while muted knitwear is usually associated with grandmothers and cold, brisk weather, Lisa has perfectly adapted the look for springtime. Yes, thanks to the dress’ leggy silhouette. But also because of its braided hemline and the curveball lingerie shoe that added an unexpected twist to the look. These definitely aren’t your grandmother’s knits, no, but they’re oh-so cool.