SPRING 2022
The Men’s Fashion Week Looks That Got Twitter Talking
Updated:
Originally Published:
Courtesy of Fendi
Typically, it’s the London designers who get the weirdest at the main fashion week circuits. But this season, those elsewhere in Europe gave them a run for their money. Even a house as mainstream as Burberry shook things up by plopping Joan Smalls atop another model’s shoulders. (Not to mention adorning much of the cast with as many as a dozen temporary piercings.) Meanwhile, between extreme logomania and other enigmatic accents, Virgil Abloh outdid himself at Louis Vuitton. Catch up on all the head-turning looks you may have missed, here.