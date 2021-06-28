Typically, it’s the London designers who get the weirdest at the main fashion week circuits. But this season, those elsewhere in Europe gave them a run for their money. Even a house as mainstream as Burberry shook things up by plopping Joan Smalls atop another model’s shoulders. (Not to mention adorning much of the cast with as many as a dozen temporary piercings.) Meanwhile, between extreme logomania and other enigmatic accents, Virgil Abloh outdid himself at Louis Vuitton. Catch up on all the head-turning looks you may have missed, here.

Louis Vuitton’s Hulk Hands Photo by Kristy Sparow via Getty Images Been thinking of doing a social media detox? Louis Vuitton’s giant gloves are guaranteed to keep you off your phone.

Burberry’s Double Trouble Courtesy of Burberry Burberry’s Riccardo Tisci took a page out of Rick Owens’s book and hoisted models like Joan Smalls onto the shoulders of hunkier, shirtless members of the show’s cast.

Y/Project’s Double Collars Photo by Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Creative director Glenn Martens is also of the opinion that two is better than one.

Fendi’s Next-Level Crop Tops Courtesy of Fendi A micro blazer perfect for pairing with this summer’s go-to for lads like Harry Styles: teeny tiny shorts. (They were everywhere at Prada.)

Louis Vuitton’s Kanye-ism Photo by Kristy Sparow via Getty Images Face masks may finally be starting to go out of style, but much like Kanye West, artistic director Virgil Abloh is covering up more than ever.

Y/Project’s Lobster Claws Photo by Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Martens also joined Maison Martin Margiela in teaming up with an athletic brand (in his case Fila), though we wouldn’t recommend wearing his split-toe shoes out on the field.

Prada’s Skorts Courtesy of Prada Men in skirts and dresses are no longer really novel, but men in skorts? Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada featured just that—with hemlines just as short as the aforementioned trending tiny shorts—in their second joint menswear outing.

JW Anderson’s Take on Day-to-Night Courtesy of JW Anderson Remember way, way back to the “pillow challenge” in the pandemic’s early stages? Tracee Ellis Ross, Anne Hathaway, and Halle Berry were among those who attempted to elevate ordinary cushions to—well, not quite the level of Viktor & Rolf’s 2005 masterpiece, but surprisingly high-fashion heights. JW Anderson’s fell somewhere in between, and just might be the most wearable take yet.