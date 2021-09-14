Celeb selfies at the Met Gala are a time-honored tradition that is as old as smartphones, despite previous attempts to ban them. These candid shots are both adorably relatable and evidence of drama, such as when posh donors needed to reminds celebs to not smoke around the priceless paintings and antiquities. Thankfully, this year the stars kept tobacco out of the bathrooms, but they did give us more angles of their devastatingly gorgeous looks. And group photos give us inside peeks into which celebs belong to which cliques — you know, for reasons. Check out some of the best solo and group selfies at the Met Gala.

Lil Nas X enjoyed the heck out of his first Met Gala. The night’s unofficial correspondent shared this selfie with co-host and tulle princess Billie Eilish.

“Dream blunt rotation,” wrote Lil Nas X as he posed with Pete Davidson, Lil Uzi Vert, Jack Harlow, and Erykah Badu. We hope it is really is a dream — keep smoke away from the artwork, celebs!

Frank Ocean hammed it up for a selfie with Lil Nas X.

Photo: @kendalljenner. Kendall Jenner showed off her jaw-dropping diamond-encrusted Givenchy chain jewelry for her afterparty look.

The Met Gala version of the coolest kids at prom posing for a selfie. From left to right: Barbie Ferreira, Jonathan Simkhai (whom Ferreira is wearing), Lourdes “Lola” Leon, Chloë Fineman, Julia Garner, Ella Emhoff, Amanda Gorman, and Kristine Froseth.

Photo: @barbieferreira. Leon and Ferreira also took their own fire selfies.

Photo: @ashtondsanders. Ashton Sanders also indulged in Instagram selfies — here, he’s posing with co-host Timothée Chalamet and A$AP Rocky.

Photo: @ashtonsanders. No party is complete without a Kendall Jenner selfie.

Photo: @maluma. We love to see Latin stars hit the red carpet. While technically not a selfie, as it looks like someone else is holding his phone camera, Maluma served with Anitta and J Balvin.