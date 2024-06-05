Don’t act shocked but Nicole Ari Parker is out-fashioning her And Just Like That... cast-mates. Today, the actress was spotted filming the upcoming third season of the Sex and the City reboot in a look that gave Carrie Bradshaw’s recent pattern clashing a run for its money.

Parker teamed up with another Parker—Sarah Jessica, of course—and her AJLT co-stars Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Christopher Jackson in New York City on Wednesday. The actress, who plays the documentarian Lisa Todd Wexley in the reboot, was seen wearing a strapless ombre maxi dress. Her gown personified her character’s lively style sense, from the banana yellow fabric all the way to the feather plumes that lined the piece. Parker leveled up her tri-color look with a buttery woven clutch, extra large statement belt, and feather-trimmed yellow pumps.

Parker was pictured filming scenes with her on-screen husband Christopher Jackson. But rest assured, as per usual there was plenty of other unhinged fashion moments coming from the rest of the And Just Like That... cast.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker arrived to set in one of her more tame AJLT fashion moments, leaving us to question whether this look was part of Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe or just something the actress slipped into while navigating her way to film her scenes. The actress sported a denim blazer that she paired with a patterned jumpsuit, almond-toe heels, and a jade statement necklace that would make RHONY Luann de Lesseps proud.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve already gotten a good look at Bradshaw’s season three wardrobe. She’s worn everything from off-the-runway Gucci accessories to a vintage 1970s sundress paired with a haunted doll hat. The actress also pulled out a moment to satisfy the capital-F Fashion freaks in the form of a sheer Simone Rocha confection.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Fans were also treated to a sneak peek of what Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have up their sleeves for the coming season. Nixon—who was spotted filming with recent AJLT addition Rosie O’Donnell last week—made a statement in a very Miranda-esque outfit consisting of an emerald green shirt dress, baby blue heels, and a multi-color shoulder bag. Davis, who filmed scenes with Mario Cantone and Alexa Swinton yesterday, opted for a tea-length floral dress and a matching Chanel bag on Wednesday.

There’s still a long time until And Just Like That... season three officially graces our screens—but if these on-set moments are any indicator, we’re in for a serious treat.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images