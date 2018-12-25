’Tis the season to get inspired—and not just by the Kardashians’ ever over-the-top celebrations. These red and green images from the W archives—including, of course, from the colorful mind of the photographer Tim Walker—are the perfect place to start building the ultimate Christmas inspiration mood board. Take your festivities up a notch by channeling actors like Tilda Swinton, Marion Cotillard, and Eddie Redmayne, and supermodels like Joan Smalls, Coco Rocha, Karen Elson, and Amber Valletta, all of whom you can see getting into the spirit, here.