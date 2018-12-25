’Tis the season to get inspired—and not just by the Kardashians’ ever over-the-top celebrations. These red and green images from the W archives—including, of course, from the colorful mind of the photographer Tim Walker—are the perfect place to start building the ultimate Christmas inspiration mood board. Take your festivities up a notch by channeling actors like Tilda Swinton, Marion Cotillard, and Eddie Redmayne, and supermodels like Joan Smalls, Coco Rocha, Karen Elson, and Amber Valletta, all of whom you can see getting into the spirit, here.

Daniel Jack Lyons “James Marsden Refuses to Take Himself Too Seriously.” James Marsden photographed by Daniel Jack Lyons, styled by Ilaria Urbinati, May 2023.

Pedro Almodóvar “Penélope Cruz Stars in “The Carmen Auditions,” Directed by Pedro Almodóvar.”Penélope Cruz directed and photographed by Pedro Almodóvar, styled by Katie Grand, February 2022.

Martine Syms “Is There Anything Bad Bunny Can't Do?” Bad Bunny photographed by Martine Syms, styled by Storm Pablo, May 2021.

Rafael Pavarotti “Kendall Jenner Balances Business and Pleasure.” Kendall Jenner photographed by Rafael Pavarotti, styled by Ibrahim Kamara, September 2022.

Philip-Daniel Ducasse “Karol G Keeps It Authentic.” Karol G photographed by Philip-Daniel Ducasse, styled by Allia Alliata di Montereale, May 2023.

Jamie Hawkesworth “Eddie Redmayne Taps Into His Dark Side.” Eddie Redmayne photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth, styled by Sara Moonves, Jan 2023.

Quil Lemons “Elle Fanning Talks The Great’s Love Scenes and Hitting Her Comedic Stride.” Elle Fanning photographed by Quil Lemons, styled by Rebecca Ramsey, August 2023.

Michael Thompson “Shalom Harlow Is Just Happy to Be Here.” Shalom Harlow photographed by Michael Thompson, styled by Sara Moonves, September 2022.

Luis Alberto Rodriguez “The Eternal Charm of Charo.” Charo photographed by Luis Alberto Rodriguez, October 2022.

Molly Matalon “Victoria Monét Is Underrated and Loving It.” Victoria Monét photographed by Molly Matalon, styled by Kat Typaldos, May 2023.

Mert Alas “Mona Tougaard Is the Moment.” Mona Tougaard photographed by Mert Alas, styled by Sara Moonves, September 2023.

Osma Harvilahti “Hoopskirts Come Full Circle.” Jiashan Liu photographed by Osma Harvilahti, styled by Helena Tejedor, February 2023.

Liz Johnson Artur “Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Great Experiment.” Tina Kunakey photographed by Liz Johnson Artur, styled by Allia Alliata di Montereale, December 2022.

Craig McDean Coco Rocha photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, 2006.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott “Living Large.” Photo by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, 2012.

Craig McDean Meghan Collison photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine.

Tim Walker Marion Cotillard photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, 2012.

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott “Back in the Lime Light.” Joan Smalls photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, September 2015.

Alasdair McLellan Millie Bobby Brown photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, November 2017.

Mario Sorrenti Winona Ryder photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, November 2017.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott “Back in the Lime Light.” Photo by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, September 2015.

Craig McDean Karen Elson photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine.

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott “Back in the Lime Light.” Amber Valletta photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, September 2015.

Tim Walker “The Surreal World.” Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker, styled by Jacob K; W Magazine, December 2014.

Tim Walker “The Originals.” Anna Dello Russo photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, November 2012.

Alasdair McLellan Lindsey Wixson and Daphne Groeneveld photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine.

Hugues Laurent Marisa Berenson at home in Marrakech photographed by Hugues Laurent for W Magazine, May 2014.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott “Cult Classics”.” Photo by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, July 2016.

Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine.

Tim Walker “Best Performances.” Eddie Redmayne photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, January 2015.

Steven Meisel “Super Modern Supermodels.” Joan Smalls photographed by Steven Meisel, styled by Edward Enninful; W Magazine, July 2012.