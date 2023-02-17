No one plays with fashion quite like Rihanna. The singer is a street style star for a reason—thanks to her ability to concoct looks by mixing designers, vintage pieces, and unique accessories. From
her vintage Chanel-clad baby announcement to her consistent style moments with A$AP Rocky, every time Rihanna steps out of her house, she starts a new trend. Luckily, her style know-how also translates to the more curated world of red carpet dressing. For years, the Fenty Beauty founder has been one to watch at events, and her well-thought out choices have placed her on the best-ever lists for the Met Gala, Grammys, CFDA Awards and more. From her white optical illusion Jean Paul Gaultier moment at the 2011 Grammys to her custom Schiaparelli at this year’s Golden Globes, Rihanna never disappoints, and that’s not even mentioning her Met Gala looks. The singer has provided us with some of the best moments during fashion’s biggest night over the years, and a Gala doesn’t truly begin until she has walked the steps. So, in honor of the singer’s 35th birthday (and her recent Super Bowl performance and pregnancy announcement), it only feels right to take a look back at some of her best looks over the years, and trust us, there are a whole lot.
2023: Super Bowl Halftime Show
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation Rihanna was red hot during her performance at the Super Bowl, wearing a custom look from Loewe comprised of a leather breastplate on top of a form-fitting, silk jersey catsuit with a matching flight suit on top. Pieter Mulier at Alaïa then provided some more layers to her look, designing a puffer scarf and blanket coat—both with built-in gloves—which Rihanna wore throughout her performance.
2023: Super Bowl Halftime Show Press Conference
2023: Golden Globe Awards
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Rihanna and Rocky coordinated their looks, wearing the same gray hue to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rihanna’s sequin-covered dress was courtesy of Rick Owens’ fall 2022 collection.
2022: Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin Event
Rihanna’s baby bump made its red carpet debut in sequin fringe-covered top and pants from The Attico’s spring 2022 collection.
2021: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion Met Gala
Rihanna pulled off the unique silhouette of this Givenchy spring 2020 haute couture dress when she wore it to the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards where she was honored with the President’s Award for her philanthropic efforts.
The lingerie designer wore her own turquoise Fenty creation to The Fashion Awards in 2019.
Rihanna went for a slightly simpler look for the 2019 Diamond Ball, wearing a black turtleneck dress from Givenchy fall 2019 haute couture dress with a visible crinoline skirt to her event.
In contrast, she went all out for the event in 2018, opting for a Alexis Mabille fall 2018 haute couture look featuring a chanitlly lace jumpsuit topped with a satin overskirt and bow detail on the bodice.
Rihanna shined bright like a bar of gold in a Poiret fall 2018 metal yarn wrap dress at the UK premiere of
Ocean’s 8.
For the world premiere held in New York, the singer stuck with the iridescent theme and wore a ruffled, assymetric Stella McCartney spring 2010 dress.
2018: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Met Gala
Trying to pick Rihanna’s best Met Gala look is a fairly impossible task, but this Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano creation is definitely up there.
Rihanna brought a whole lot of volume in a red Giambattisa Valli couture gown to the premiere of her film
We’ll be thinking about this all-white Christian Dior couture look until Rihanna graces the Cannes red carpet again.
2017: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Met Gala
Words don’t even begin to do this sculptural Comme des Garçons fall 2016 creation justice.
It’s likely the shimmering orange crop top on this custom Armani Privé gown was designed specifically to show off Rihanna’s ink.
2015: China: Through The Looking Glass Met Gala
This exquisite Guo Pei creation will absolutely go down as one of the best Met Gala looks ever.
Rihanna was a complete confection in this larger-than-life pink Giambattista Valli Spring 2015 couture gown at the 2015 Grammys.
The singer kept things cool and casual at The Fashion Awards in 2014, wearing only an oversized Stella McCartney tuxedo blazer with a pair of black tights.
2014: CFDA Fashion Awards
When one thinks of Rihanna’s most iconic looks, it’s likely this custom Adam Selman comes to mind. The singer wore this completely see-through fishnet gown, covered in over 200,000 Swarovski crystals to the CFDA awards in 2014 and almost ten years later, there internet is still not over it.
2014: Charles James: Beyond Fashion Met Gala
Rihanna went for a slightly safer route for the 2014 Met Gala, wearing a sleek, white custom Stella McCartney set for fashion’s biggest night.
Clearly, Rihanna is a fan of red. At the 2013 Grammys, the singer wore the color from lips to toe, showing up to the event in a custom Azzedine Alaia dress with a flowing skirt.
When Rihanna wants to show off her sultry side, she calls up Adam Selman, who made this low-cut halter gown with a high slit for the
Battleship premiere in 2012.
2012: Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations Met Gala
The 2012 Met Gala may have celebrated Schiaparelli and Prada, but Rihanna opted to wear Tom Ford fall 2012 in the form of a backless crocodile dress that fit her like a glove.
Rihanna took home the award for Best International Female Artist at the 2012 BRIT Awards while wearing a Givenchy spring 2012 couture dress.
The singer went for sexy simplicity at the Grammys in 2012, wearing a low-cut black silk dress by Giorgio Armani.
2011: Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty Met Gala
Rihanna’s one-shoulder black lace Stella McCartney dress was spiced up by a sheer panel down her right side and a long red braid that reached her hip.
Thanks to her red hair, Rihanna looked a bit like Princess Ariel when she attended the 2011 BRIT Awards in a purple, green, and turquoise Christian Dior fall 2010 couture gown.
Rihanna’s white, ruffled Jean Paul Gaultier spring 2011 couture dress created quite the optical illusion on the Grammys red carpet in 2011.
2010: American Music Awards
The singer matched her red hair to her sheer, floral Elie Saab fall 2010 couture dress at the AMAs in 2010.
Rihanna looked like an ice queen (in the best way possible) in this white, high neck Elie Saab fall 2009 couture gown with a bodice covered in feathers.
2009: American Music Awards
The singer wore this black and white cut out Marchesa dress to the AMAs in 2009.
2009: The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion Met Gala
Rihanna looked as cool as ever in a Dolce & Gabbana tux with puff sleeves at the Met Gala in 2009.
Wearing a silver Dolce & Gabbana mini dress, Rihanna attended the BRIT Awards in 2008.
Zac Posen dressed Rihanna for the Grammys in 2008, putting her in a royal blue knee-length dress with a corsetted bodice and ruffle details.
Rihanna channeled Marilyn Monroe in a white ruched Hervé Leger midi dress at the 2007 BET Awards.
2007: Poiret: King of Fashion Met Gala
The singer’s white, embellished Georges Chakra gown was contrasted by her black mesh gloves.
Rihanna attended her first-ever Grammys in a backless, pleated green Roberto Cavalli gown.
2006: CFDA Fashion Awards
The singer attended the 2006 CFDA Awards in a navy blue halter Maz Azaria dress.
2005: MTV Video Music Awards
Rihanna went more casual at the 2005 MTV VMAs, wearing a nude crop top, white pants, and an embellished vest on the red carpet.