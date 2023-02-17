No one plays with fashion quite like Rihanna. The singer is a street style star for a reason—thanks to her ability to concoct looks by mixing designers, vintage pieces, and unique accessories. From her vintage Chanel-clad baby announcement to her consistent style moments with A$AP Rocky, every time Rihanna steps out of her house, she starts a new trend. Luckily, her style know-how also translates to the more curated world of red carpet dressing. For years, the Fenty Beauty founder has been one to watch at events, and her well-thought out choices have placed her on the best-ever lists for the Met Gala, Grammys, CFDA Awards and more. From her white optical illusion Jean Paul Gaultier moment at the 2011 Grammys to her custom Schiaparelli at this year’s Golden Globes, Rihanna never disappoints, and that’s not even mentioning her Met Gala looks. The singer has provided us with some of the best moments during fashion’s biggest night over the years, and a Gala doesn’t truly begin until she has walked the steps. So, in honor of the singer’s 35th birthday (and her recent Super Bowl performance and pregnancy announcement), it only feels right to take a look back at some of her best looks over the years, and trust us, there are a whole lot.

2023: Super Bowl Halftime Show Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation Rihanna was red hot during her performance at the Super Bowl, wearing a custom look from Loewe comprised of a leather breastplate on top of a form-fitting, silk jersey catsuit with a matching flight suit on top. Pieter Mulier at Alaïa then provided some more layers to her look, designing a puffer scarf and blanket coat—both with built-in gloves—which Rihanna wore throughout her performance.

2023: Super Bowl Halftime Show Press Conference Anthony Behar/PA Images via Getty Images Ahead of the Super Bowl, Rihanna spoke at a press conference in Arizona while wearing a look from the Alaïa spring 2023 collection.

2023: Golden Globe Awards Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images While Rihanna and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, didn’t walk the red carpet at the Golden Globes, they did attend the event in chic black looks. Rihanna wore a velvet black, strapless Schiaparellli gown while Rocky opted for a Bottega Veneta tux.

2022: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Once again, Rihanna and Rocky coordinated their looks, wearing the same gray hue to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rihanna’s sequin-covered dress was courtesy of Rick Owens’ fall 2022 collection.

2022: Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin Event Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rihanna’s baby bump made its red carpet debut in sequin fringe-covered top and pants from The Attico’s spring 2022 collection.

2021: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion Met Gala Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images The singer showed up fashionably late to the 2021 Met Gala, wearing a voluminous Balenciaga coat and a neck filled with Bulgari diamonds.

2020: NAACP Awards Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rihanna pulled off the unique silhouette of this Givenchy spring 2020 haute couture dress when she wore it to the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards where she was honored with the President’s Award for her philanthropic efforts.

2019: The Fashion Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The lingerie designer wore her own turquoise Fenty creation to The Fashion Awards in 2019.

2019: The Diamond Ball Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball Rihanna went for a slightly simpler look for the 2019 Diamond Ball, wearing a black turtleneck dress from Givenchy fall 2019 haute couture dress with a visible crinoline skirt to her event.

2018: The Diamond Ball Taylor Hill/WireImage In contrast, she went all out for the event in 2018, opting for a Alexis Mabille fall 2018 haute couture look featuring a chanitlly lace jumpsuit topped with a satin overskirt and bow detail on the bodice.

2018: Ocean’s 8 UK Premiere Jeff Spicer/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rihanna shined bright like a bar of gold in a Poiret fall 2018 metal yarn wrap dress at the UK premiere of Ocean’s 8.

2018: Ocean’s 8 World Premiere Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images For the world premiere held in New York, the singer stuck with the iridescent theme and wore a ruffled, assymetric Stella McCartney spring 2010 dress.

2018: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Trying to pick Rihanna’s best Met Gala look is a fairly impossible task, but this Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano creation is definitely up there.

2017: Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets Premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Rihanna brought a whole lot of volume in a red Giambattisa Valli couture gown to the premiere of her film Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets.

2017: Okja Premiere Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images We’ll be thinking about this all-white Christian Dior couture look until Rihanna graces the Cannes red carpet again.

2017: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Met Gala Jackson Lee/FilmMagic/Getty Images Words don’t even begin to do this sculptural Comme des Garçons fall 2016 creation justice.

2017: Grammy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images It’s likely the shimmering orange crop top on this custom Armani Privé gown was designed specifically to show off Rihanna’s ink.

2015: China: Through The Looking Glass Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This exquisite Guo Pei creation will absolutely go down as one of the best Met Gala looks ever.

2015: Grammy Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rihanna was a complete confection in this larger-than-life pink Giambattista Valli Spring 2015 couture gown at the 2015 Grammys.

2014: The Fashion Awards Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images The singer kept things cool and casual at The Fashion Awards in 2014, wearing only an oversized Stella McCartney tuxedo blazer with a pair of black tights.

2014: CFDA Fashion Awards Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images When one thinks of Rihanna’s most iconic looks, it’s likely this custom Adam Selman comes to mind. The singer wore this completely see-through fishnet gown, covered in over 200,000 Swarovski crystals to the CFDA awards in 2014 and almost ten years later, there internet is still not over it.

2014: Charles James: Beyond Fashion Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rihanna went for a slightly safer route for the 2014 Met Gala, wearing a sleek, white custom Stella McCartney set for fashion’s biggest night.

2013: Grammy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Clearly, Rihanna is a fan of red. At the 2013 Grammys, the singer wore the color from lips to toe, showing up to the event in a custom Azzedine Alaia dress with a flowing skirt.

2012: Battleship Premiere Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images When Rihanna wants to show off her sultry side, she calls up Adam Selman, who made this low-cut halter gown with a high slit for the Battleship premiere in 2012.

2012: Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations Met Gala Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The 2012 Met Gala may have celebrated Schiaparelli and Prada, but Rihanna opted to wear Tom Ford fall 2012 in the form of a backless crocodile dress that fit her like a glove.

2012: BRIT Awards BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images Rihanna took home the award for Best International Female Artist at the 2012 BRIT Awards while wearing a Givenchy spring 2012 couture dress.

2012: Grammy Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The singer went for sexy simplicity at the Grammys in 2012, wearing a low-cut black silk dress by Giorgio Armani.

2011: Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty Met Gala WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Rihanna’s one-shoulder black lace Stella McCartney dress was spiced up by a sheer panel down her right side and a long red braid that reached her hip.

2011: BRIT Awards JMEnternational/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Thanks to her red hair, Rihanna looked a bit like Princess Ariel when she attended the 2011 BRIT Awards in a purple, green, and turquoise Christian Dior fall 2010 couture gown.

2011: Grammy Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rihanna’s white, ruffled Jean Paul Gaultier spring 2011 couture dress created quite the optical illusion on the Grammys red carpet in 2011.

2010: American Music Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images The singer matched her red hair to her sheer, floral Elie Saab fall 2010 couture dress at the AMAs in 2010.

2010: Grammy Awards Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rihanna looked like an ice queen (in the best way possible) in this white, high neck Elie Saab fall 2009 couture gown with a bodice covered in feathers.

2009: American Music Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The singer wore this black and white cut out Marchesa dress to the AMAs in 2009.

2009: The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion Met Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Rihanna looked as cool as ever in a Dolce & Gabbana tux with puff sleeves at the Met Gala in 2009.

2008: BRIT Awards Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a silver Dolce & Gabbana mini dress, Rihanna attended the BRIT Awards in 2008.

2008: Grammy Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zac Posen dressed Rihanna for the Grammys in 2008, putting her in a royal blue knee-length dress with a corsetted bodice and ruffle details.

2007: BET Awards Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images Rihanna channeled Marilyn Monroe in a white ruched Hervé Leger midi dress at the 2007 BET Awards.

2007: Poiret: King of Fashion Met Gala Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The singer’s white, embellished Georges Chakra gown was contrasted by her black mesh gloves.

2007: Grammy Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rihanna attended her first-ever Grammys in a backless, pleated green Roberto Cavalli gown.

2006: CFDA Fashion Awards Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The singer attended the 2006 CFDA Awards in a navy blue halter Maz Azaria dress.