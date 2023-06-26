While it may only be June, it seems like school is quickly coming back into session. Last month, Sydney Sweeney did her version of prep in a pastel suit set. And just last week, Dua Lipa looked like an it-girl librarian in a khaki two-piece set and oversized eyeglasses. Well, on Monday, Taylor Swift seemed to be the latest celebrity in a scholarly mood.

Heading to the Electric Lady Studios in New York City, Swift hit the town in a boyfriend-style pinstripe button from The Row. The casual-meets-luxe feel of the Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen-designed shirt (also a favorite brand of Swiftie Jennifer Lawrence) gave way to a pastel mini skirt.

The light blue pleated piece is from Free People (we love a high-low moment) and paired perfectly with the muted palette of her top. And while she may be an open-toed enthusiast, Swift went for something a little more closed off for her footwear choice. She chose a pair of black oxford-style shoes from Malone Souliers that she wore with frilly brown socks.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Swift has never been one to over accessorize and this look was no different. The 33-year-old went with a navy baseball cap, gold earrings, and her signature red lip. And while she’s been gravitating towards a certain Mansur Gavriel bag recently, she chose a gray shoulder bag from Patou this time.

Amidst those choices, The Row has also made an appearance in her wardrobe this season. She stepped out with her rumored ex-fling Matty Healy back in May wearing their “Owen City” sneakers. She paired the footwear choice with an NYU sweatshirt (fittingly, she was the commencement speaker at their 2022 graduation).

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Swift is in the middle of her Eras tour, so we applaud her effort to keep coming up with looks during her time off. She’s also, of course, working on new projects amidst all of that.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) releases on July 7th so, fingers crossed, there will be a few more trips to Electric Lady before then. We’ll be patiently waiting for her next style lesson, I mean, recording session.

Shop Taylor’s Look