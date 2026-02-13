Teyana Taylor Enters the Breastplate Canon

Teyana Taylor can do no wrong this awards season. The One Battle After Another star has been on a near-legendary streak of adventurous red carpet dressing, a pattern she continued at the Costume Designers Guild Awards in Los Angeles last night.

Continuing in the lineage of sculptural corsetry, from Zendaya to Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian, Taylor stepped out in a Tamara Ralph look defined by its hardened bodice. Designed in an acrylic pink material, the bustier clung to Taylor’s figure and cut out at the sides. The bottom half took a more fluid approach. The dress moved into a sophisticated sateen skirt, complete with draping along the waist and a sweeping at the back. Working with stylist duo Wayman and Micah, Taylor polished her look with a flipped long bob and minimal jewelry.

Taylor started off the awards calendar with a bang (and a win) at the Golden Globes, stepping out in a Schiaparelli gown to take home the crown for Best Supporting Actress. She followed that up with a tailored Saint Laurent outfit, including those leather boots, at the Critics’ Choice Awards. There’s also been far-from-basic LBDs, sheer naked looks paired with tiaras, and up-cycled performance looks sprinkled in there, too.

“I honestly cannot pick favorite,” Taylor told W ahead of the Grammys, where she wore a jaw-dropping Schiaparelli couture design that showed off her figure. “There have been so many special ones. Each look has its own moment, and it’s all about how I’m feeling that day and what story I want to tell. This season has really been about having fun and expressing different sides of myself.”