Leave it to Victoria Beckham to have a chic approach to dressing for a heatwave. Amidst Europe’s sweeping high temperatures—which were so hot that, apparently, Dior moved its menswear show time five hours earlier during Paris Fashion Week— the star touched down in the City of Light with a sleek outfit that highlighted one of her longtime loves: Hermès.

This morning, the fashion designer and Spice Girl stepped out in Paris in a sharp black dress. The figure-hugging style featured a practical sleeveless silhouette with a midi-length skirt, trimmed in delicate cream lace. Beckham paired her minimalist outfit with a delicate gold pendant necklace, oversized black sunglasses, and a set of her own black satin Harlow mules. A gleaming rose gold Patek Philippe Cubitus 7128/1R-001 watch—one of numerous rare timepieces in her extensive collection—completed the star’s ensemble.

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A cream leather Hermès Birkin with gold hardware proved the perfect finishing touch to Beckham’s look. The bag is a longtime signature for the star, who’s amassed an Hermès collection filled with rare Birkins and Kellys since 2004. Her archive’s extensive selection includes a Porosus crocodile 35 Birkin, the shearling-trimmed Kelly 35, and the ombré Himalaya Birkin—one of the world’s most expensive handbags, also owned by Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

However, Beckham’s handbag choice also nodded to one of her most iconic fashion eras. Along with multiple colorful iterations, the star regularly carried a white Hermès Birkin with palladium hardware during her time as a dedicated “WAG” (“wife and girlfriend” of athletes, for those uninitiated) in the mid-2000’s. In fact, the bag was even part of one of her most viral paparazzi photos from the 2006 World Cup, where she watched husband David Beckham compete in a graphic red tank top and white micro shorts—another look that would have fit this week’s heatwave.

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In 2025, Beckham directly addressed her “WAG” era in the second episode of her Netflix miniseries, aptly titled Victoria Beckham. While recounting the paparazzi’s obsession with her during this particular time, the star recalled her frequent uniform of bodycon dresses, vibrant tops and miniskirts, and sky-high heels as signature of her “WAG” style. It’s an aesthetic she would eventually shed for a darker, more elegant approach to style, which was encouraged by designer Roland Mouret for Beckham to be taken more seriously by the fashion industry—particularly when launching her namesake brand in 2008.

“Roland saw something, I don't know what, but we connected, and he believed in me,” Beckham said in her documentary. “He was very very honest, and he was really tough. He didn't care if I liked what he said or not; he just said it. He really challenged me. I don't sketch, but I did start by draping on myself. I remember standing there in the mirror, in my underwear, with Roland and just bits of fabric. And he just kept saying, ‘perfect the dress.’ He gave me the tools that I needed to create.”