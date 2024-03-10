Zendaya has returned to the Oscars red carpet with a bang and plenty of sequins to match. After her notable absence from last year’s proceedings, tonight, the actress staged a comeback for the ages in a patterned one-shoulder gown during the 96th annual Academy Awards.

The Dune star slipped into a form-fitting Giorgio Armani Privé confection that turned the traditional cocktail gown on it head. Her dress featured a corset-style bodice and a simple maxi skirt that was accented by palm tree motifs and gunmetal sequins—both of which were, seemingly, inspired by the Italian label’s spring 2024 collection. There was a touch of Barbie pink sprinkled in the piece, too, with its satin fabric (the whole thing was a bit Barbenheimer, actually) as well as a roped shoulder strap on one side.

Although Zendaya’s recent red carpet moments have been filled with everything from robot space suits to couture red carpet jeans, this Oscars moment takes a different approach. More of a surreal, high-glam twist on classic Hollywood style rather than her latest sci-fi couture leanings.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Zendaya let her Armani Privé stunner shine, mostly, on its own, pairing the piece with a blinding Bulgari bracelet and matching ring. The actress’ glam, a curled bob hairstyle and sun-kissed skin, proved to be the perfect finishing touch to her red carpet look.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya’s latest Oscars outing marks exactly two years since she last attended the prestigious event—she skipped the red carpet last year to hang out with her longtime boyfriend, Tom Holland. Throughout her brief Oscars history, though, the actress always makes sure to bring her best. In 2022, she paired an ab-baring Valentino top with a megawatt skirt for the official ceremony before changing into Sportmax power suit for an after party.

While the actress isn’t nominated this time around (keep an eye out for Dune and Challengers at next year’s ceremony), audiences will have the pleasure of seeing this Armani Privé number in action as she gears up to present an award during the ceremony. Oh, and she’ll definitely be out and about at one of the evening’s many after parties, so stay tuned for another jaw-dropping fashion moment.