Zendaya Asks, “What If Spider-man Was a '90s Versace Bombshell?”

Instead of a humble newspaper photographer, what if Peter Parker’s dayjob was a 1990s bombshell Versace model? That’s probably not a question anyone has ever asked themselves before, but Zendaya is still happy to provide an answer.

For the latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day fan event in Rome, Zendaya took to Instagram to share her latest themed ensemble: a sparkling two-piece look from Versace’s fall 1997 collection. Originally designed by Gianni Versace, her outfit featured a red square-necked crop and a matching blue and red miniskirt. Both styles were covered in glittering matching crystals, bringing the set a burst of dynamic glamour.

The color palette clearly nodded to Spider-Man’s signature costume, creating another entry in Zendaya and stylist Law Roach’s method dressing cannon. To finish her look, Roach simply paired the glitzy set with a gold Rolex watch, diamond stud earrings, and stark white pointed-toe pumps.

One surprising fact about Zendaya’s outfit? It wasn’t a single Versace runway look, but rather a combination of both colorways of the crop top-and-skirt set from the aforementioned 1997 collection. However, her ensemble has an enthusiastic stamp of approval from Donatella Versace herself—and there isn’t a better sign-off for a Versace outfit than that.

“@zendaya, no one quite sparkles on the red carpet like you,” Versace gushed on Instagram. “Always proud to see you in archival Versace. What an incredible talent you are.”

The moment marked Zendaya’s first appearance in Spider-Man’s signature hues during the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour, following a range of themed outfits across premieres in Madrid, Amsterdam, and Berlin. So far, the actor’s slipped on designs by Christian Cowan, Ernesto Naranjo, Louis Vuitton, McQueen, Rodarte, and Coach, with nods to the superhero ranging from pops of red to fully embellished arachnids and spiderweb-shaped jewels. Though none of her looks previously combined both of the superhero’s red and blue hues, those have now been added to the rotation—and could potentially appear in her upcoming looks for the film’s Shanghai, London, Los Angeles, and New York City premieres.

Outside of fashion, Zendaya’s post also marked Holland’s first appearance on her social media platforms since the pair’s marriage was confirmed last week. With a sweet selfie featuring a forehead kiss from her husband, it’s clear romance is alive and well for Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson—both on and offscreen.