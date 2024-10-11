Zoë Kravitz Proves a Little Bit Of Lace Goes a Long Way

While some celebrities are keen to experiment with their wardrobes, others have a tried and true formula. Take Zoë Kravitz, for example. The director added a hint of lingerie lace to her go-to silhouette, the classic LBD, yesterday for a night out in New York.

In a draped strapless mini from Saint Laurent, Kravitz epitomized chic during a Dom Perignon event held in honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Her dress, worn with sheer tights and slingback pumps, featured a fitted bodice and a draped skirt. The tiniest bit of black lace, placed along one side of her skirt’s hemline, added a sultry finish to her look. The director layered a boxy, strong-shouldered blazer over her shoulders later in the evening.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s been a busy past few months for Kravitz who is fresh off a Paris Fashion Week appearance (her outfit of choice? a lace LBD, of course) and the release of her directorial debut Blink Twice, which stars her fiancé Channing Tatum.

During the film’s press tour, Kravitz favored sleek, timeless silhouettes like cut-out black gowns, monochrome two-piece sets, and the occasional pop of cherry red. Her latest outfit certainly continued her luxe dressing streak, but with the smallest hint of lace to satisfy her penchant for sheer and lingerie dressing.

It hasn’t all been LBDs for Kravitz, though—the director recently discussed the inspiration behind Blink Twice as the star of W Magazine’s Fall Fashion Issue. “This was something that needed to come out,” Kravitz said of the film. “I wanted this thriller to be bright and beautiful—so beautiful that it was almost oppressive. I was interested in a world that is seductive and vibrant and then turns into something terrifying.”

