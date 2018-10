Last Friday, almost immediately after an unidentified European collector placed the winning bid of a whopping £1 million for Banksy 's Girl With Balloon, the work promptly self-destructed, beginning its descent through the paper shredder that the artist had hidden in its frame. After recovering from the shock, the buyer "gradually began to realize that [she] would end up with [her] own piece of art history" and decided to go forward with her purchase of the work, which has since been recertified and renamed Love Is in the Bin. Outside of Sotheby's, though, it's since taken on a much more vibrant life of its own, with the internet so fully embraced the artist-slash-provocateur's nihilistic, mischievous gesture that there's now a "Banksy's Shredded Art" page on the website Know Your Meme. Corporations like Ikea and Perrier , of course, shamelessly picked up on the hype, perfectly illustrating the consumerist culture that Banksy's work often criticizes, but seeing as the stunt took place in the midst of a rather bleak news cycle, including Judge Brett Kavanaugh confirmation to the Supreme Court, it wasn't long before it began to resonate politically. At the same time that images of, for example, the U.S. Constitution going through a shredder began to circulate, though, so did much more playful parodies, like a cameo of Tyra Banks . See the best takes on the stunt to emerge so far, here.