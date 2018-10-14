A rather more to-the-point illustration of the Banksy's move to shred Girl With Balloon.
The DYI t-shirt version of Banksy's self-destructing stunt.
A belligerent Brett Kavanaugh getting the same treatment as Christine Blasey Ford's testimony.
McDonald's is practically the apotheosis of Banksy's targets—and, thanks to the Austrian ad agency DDB Vienna, the winner of the best corporate take on his move.
The Mona Lisa—the most renowned "piece of art history"—getting the Banksy treatment.
An art-world follow-up to the terrifying manicure that circulated this past February depicting Kylie Jenner's first photo of her daughter Stormi Webster.
What does Zac Efron have to do with all of this? Who knows, but here he is in a very Photoshopped shredded Banksy crop top.
Accompanying the tweet of this image was the caption, "As the gavel went down on the Senate confirmation vote, an alarm started going off, and the Constitution began to shred itself."
Did you know that "Tyra Banks" is an anagram of "Banksy art"? While you contemplate the idea that the supermodel's in fact holds the key to his mysterious identity, allow yourself the pleasure of looking back on her most infamous moment on America's Next Top Model: "Be quiet, Tiffany."
Banksy al dente.
When life gives you potatoes, make like Banksy.
How much of the world felt this past week tuning into a Make America Great Again hat-wearing Kanye West's unreal face-off with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.
In another country where politics can often resemble a reality TV show—as of this past September, Vladimir Putin literally became the star of what's essentially Keeping Up With the Kremlin—the Constitution of the Russian Federation also went through the shredder, IRL in St. Petersburg.
And in other news of political turmoil, an image of Brazil's flag meeting its demise began to circulate following what one political correspondent described as the "mourning Bolsonaro’s resounding first round triumph," aka the first electoral go-ahead of the country's openly sexist and homophobic presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro.
On a much lighter note, off in New Jersey, one dog owner did her best to turn her pet Leo's trimming into a "million-dollar haircut."
In case you're still in the market for a Halloween costume—and your partner is willing to go out in public dressed as a paper shredder.
As if the dystopian feel of Edvard Munch's The Scream already weren't palpable.
A friendly reminder that even before it self-destructed, the sale of the spray paint marked an all-time auction high for a work solely by the artist.