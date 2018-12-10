10 Stunning Coffee Table Books to Gift This Holiday Season

Coddington is also among the nearly 100 mostly behind-the-scenes figures that Nathan Williams, the founder and creative director of Kinfolk magazine, pays homage to in The Eye, a guide to today's most influential tastemakers. It's also a guide of sorts for any aspiring photographer, designer, or stylist who looks up to names like Thom Browne, Marie-Amélie Sauvé, Karla Martinez, and Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy.

Buy now: The Eye: How the World’s Most Influential Creative Directors Develop Their Vision, $45, workman.com.