The crystal-covered Saint Laurent slouch boots that Rihanna wore days after they made their debut on the runway—unsurprisingly launching a wait list within a matter of weeks—might be some of the most memorable shoes of 2017, but they're certainly not the most out-there ones that designers churned out over this year. While Comme des Garçons kept its footwear relatively simple—lest it drew attention away from the label's bulbous, amoeba-shaped designs—Jonathan Anderson took their 21-inch lead from a few years ago by upturning the toes of his sneakers for Loewe, essentially turning them into elf shoes. And, whether we like it or not, it was once again a big year for Crocs: Christopher Kane lined his usual ones with fur , and Balenciaga worked directly with the brand to create a platform edition for Spring 2018. Take a look back at those and more memorable pairs, like Versace's over-the-knee, Marilyn Monroe-covered boots, here.