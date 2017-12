Where Celebrities Spent Their 2017 Winter Holidays

This holiday season, it seems that everyone with a bit of fame and disposable income tried to hit various points of the map, but inevitably there was some overlap in terms of the vacation hotspots of choice. While some superstars like Kaia Gerber stripped down to their swimsuits in the tropics, others like Martha Stewart and Ariana Grande bundled up at ski resorts in the mountains this holiday season. Bell Hadid, who literally was everywhere this year , somehow managed to do both. Meanwhile, before Chrissy Teigen 's foiled attempt to jet over to Tokyo, she spent her Christmas in the canyons leading up the cadre of celebrities who just decided to spend their holidays near home. Try not to get too envious when you check out this compilation of where all of your favorite celebrities spent their winter holiday this year.