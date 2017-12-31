Where Celebrities Spent Their 2017 Winter Holidays

After a busy 2017, model of the moment Bella Hadid decided to jetset away from it all and "off to warmer weather" this holiday season.
...Until she decided to ditch the tropics for Aspen (bringing her taste for interesting denim with her). "Get you a supermodel who can do both," as they say.
Tracee Ellis Ross spent her holidays somewhere in the great outdoors (with a chic fanny pack).
Pop princess Ariana Grande bundled up in a mustard yellow coat paired with ski goggles in Telluride, Colorado.
Kate Hudson also took a trip to Aspen, stopping at a Diplo concert while in the mountains.
Singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld stripped down to her swimsuit in Hawaii this holiday.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend spent Christmas in the canyons with baby Luna before hopping on a flight to Tokyo.
Martha Stewart went skiing with her family at a resort in Vermont.
Rihanna didn't let being sick stop her from looking fly in Barbados.
Paris Hilton hung out at home with her boyfriend Chris Zylka in Bel Air.
Kaia Gerber opted for a swimsuit vacation this holiday.
Billie Lourd honored her late mother Carrie Fisher with a trip to Norway to see the Northern Lights.
Ansel Elgort spent his holiday in front of his Christmas tree in Brooklyn while wearing a Woodstock sweater.
The holiday's queen Mariah Carey spent this Christmas at The North Pole (just kidding, she’s in Aspen with her kids).
Andy Cohen sat on the porch with his pup in Sag Harbor, NY.
Luann de Lesseps was, uh, stuck in Palm Beach for a minute this holiday.
John Mayer bundled up in the snow, but his tropical holiday shirt peeked through underneath.