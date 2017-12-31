Destination On Instagram

Where Celebrities Spent Their 2017 Winter Holidays

This holiday season, it seems that everyone with a bit of fame and disposable income tried to hit various points of the map, but inevitably there was some overlap in terms of the vacation hotspots of choice. While some superstars like Kaia Gerber stripped down to their swimsuits in the tropics, others like Martha Stewart and Ariana Grande bundled up at ski resorts in the mountains this holiday season. Bell Hadid, who literally was everywhere this year, somehow managed to do both. Meanwhile, before Chrissy Teigen's foiled attempt to jet over to Tokyo, she spent her Christmas in the canyons leading up the cadre of celebrities who just decided to spend their holidays near home. Try not to get too envious when you check out this compilation of where all of your favorite celebrities spent their winter holiday this year.
After a busy 2017, model of the moment Bella Hadid decided to jetset away from it all and &quot;off to warmer weather&quot; this holiday season.
@bellahadid
1/17

After a busy 2017, model of the moment Bella Hadid decided to jetset away from it all and "off to warmer weather" this holiday season.

@bellahadid
2/17

...Until she decided to ditch the tropics for Aspen (bringing her taste for interesting denim with her). "Get you a supermodel who can do both," as they say.

@traceeellisross
3/17

Tracee Ellis Ross spent her holidays somewhere in the great outdoors (with a chic fanny pack).

@arianagrande
4/17

Pop princess Ariana Grande bundled up in a mustard yellow coat paired with ski goggles in Telluride, Colorado.

@katehudson
5/17

Kate Hudson also took a trip to Aspen, stopping at a Diplo concert while in the mountains.

@haileesteinfeld
6/17

Singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld stripped down to her swimsuit in Hawaii this holiday.

@chrissyteigen
7/17

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend spent Christmas in the canyons with baby Luna before hopping on a flight to Tokyo.

@marthastewart48
8/17

Martha Stewart went skiing with her family at a resort in Vermont.

@badgalriri
9/17

Rihanna didn't let being sick stop her from looking fly in Barbados.

@parishilton
10/17

Paris Hilton hung out at home with her boyfriend Chris Zylka in Bel Air.

@kaiagerber
11/17

Kaia Gerber opted for a swimsuit vacation this holiday.

@praisethelourd
12/17

Billie Lourd honored her late mother Carrie Fisher with a trip to Norway to see the Northern Lights.

@ansel
13/17

Ansel Elgort spent his holiday in front of his Christmas tree in Brooklyn while wearing a Woodstock sweater.

@mariahcarey
14/17

The holiday's queen Mariah Carey spent this Christmas at The North Pole (just kidding, she’s in Aspen with her kids).

@bravoandy
15/17

Andy Cohen sat on the porch with his pup in Sag Harbor, NY.

@countessluann
16/17

Luann de Lesseps was, uh, stuck in Palm Beach for a minute this holiday.

@johnmayer
17/17

John Mayer bundled up in the snow, but his tropical holiday shirt peeked through underneath.

Keywords

Destination On InstagramCelebritiesHolidays