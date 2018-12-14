Hold up, is that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry watching the world burn?! No, it's actually the (faceless) couple proving to be fallible humans like the rest of us, putting in the absolute minimum effort into their first-ever family Christmas card by using a pre-existing photo, rather than going to the trouble of staging another shoot. (Never mind that there weren't exactly holiday vibes at their wedding reception back in May, which was the real reason they actually took this photo.)