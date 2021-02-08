ALL GOOD THINGS...

The Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2021

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

2020 threw everyone’s personal lives for a loop, and celebrities were no exception. Even as red carpets dried up and all but a few celebrities ventured out of their homes into the sight of paparazzo’s prying lenses, celebrity datings rumors kept the gossip columns and tabloid magazines filled with content. The mayhem has extended into 2021. Already, the year has seen a number of celebrity breakups, splits and divorces. Amongst them, notably, is the dissolution of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’s oddly captivating quarantine romance. Apparently, it wasn’t built to last. Though, perhaps the biggest breakup news of the year is one that hasn’t been officially confirmed yet: the tabloids are still working overtime to get to the bottom of rumors concerning Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s union. Until then, here’s a roundup of the biggest celebrity breakups of 2021 so far.

1
G-Eazy and Ashley Benson
via G-Eazy’s Instagram.

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson’s relationship was forged in the early days of lockdown and in the aftermath of the latter’s separation from Cara Delevingne. E! News, however, now confirms that the pair, both 31, have separated per their sources.

2
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Tom Varey
Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

22-year-old Daisy Edgar-Jones had been dating her boyfriend Tom Varey since 2018, but according to the British press they’ve called in quits and she’s focusing on her career in the wake of the success of Normal People. Varey is a fellow actor who is better known for his work in the UK but had previously appeared in a small role on Game of Thrones.

3
Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran
Photo by Matthew Sperzel/GC Images

Karrueche Tran, the 32-year-old Claws actress, and Victor Cruz, the 34-year-old former NFL players, had made quite the stylish couple for the past three years. They were regularly spotted on red carpets and in front rows, but word leaked in early February that the pair had split.

4
Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch
Photo by SC Pool – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Rebel Wilson, the 40-year-old Australian comedian, and Jacob Busch, a 29-year-old heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune, weren’t shy about making their relationship very public during their year together. Though, the relationship ended abruptly, reportedly after Wilson realized her just wasn’t the one.

5
Tim Robbins and Gratiela Brancusi
Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic

When TMZ revealed that Tim Robbins had filed divorce papers in January it surprised just about everyone, as the public wasn’t even aware he had gotten married since his 2009 split from Susan Sarandon (that pair, famously, never formally tied the knot). Robbins, 62, had apparently been quietly married to the younger, Romanian-born Gratiela Brancusi for around three years before the divorce news hit.

6
Elliot Page and Emma Portner
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

According to various source, actor Elliot Page, 33, filed for divorce from his spouse Emma Portner, a 26 year-old dancer, in a New York court on Tuesday, January 26th. The pair originally announced that they had secretly married in January, 2018, but never specified when the nuptials occurred. The couple was first linked in 2017.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer,” read a join statement released to The Hollywood Reporter. “We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

7
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas
Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben Affleck, 48, and Ana de Armas, 32, were perhaps the first new celebrity couple to debut shortly after parts of America first entered lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic back in March, and tracking paparazzi photos of the couple doing mundane things like walking their dogs and juggling cups of Dunkin iced coffee became something of a national obsession. The pair never even walked a red carpet together, but their relationship quickly became more documented than many other celebrity couples who do. Something about the former Batman and the Cuban-born Bond Girl and on-the-rise actress together seemed so positively random—we were all transfixed. Rumors of a split first emerged in late 2020, but it wasn’t until January 18th until the tabloids got the official confirmation. The word now is that there’s no huge drama, they’re just in different places in their lives. Though, the world still awaits the film Deep Water, an erotic thriller, in which the two co-star. De Armas will also appear on screens soon as Marilyn Monroe in the highly anticipated film Blonde.

8
Luke Evans and Rafa Olarra
Image via Luke Evans’s Instagram.

Luke Evans, the 41-year-old star of Beauty and the Beast and a recurring member of the Fast & Furious ensemble, first went Instagram official with Rafa Olarra, an art director, in February 2020, breaking tradition for an actor who had tended to keep his personal life quiet. Over the past year, the couple seemed to hit up beaches around the globe often with little more than Speedos and smiles, but fans noticed that the posts came to a stop in October with Evans unfollowing Olarra. Evans eventually confirmed the split in January, telling The Times’ Saturday Review, “It is what it is.”

9
Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley
Photo by Snorlax/MEGA/GC Images

Margaret Qualley, 26, and Shia LaBeouf, 34, began dating late last year, but quickly broke up after several of LaBeouf’s exes publicly accused him of abusive behavior.

10
Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman
Photo by Kevin Tachman/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz, 32, and actor Karl Glusman, 33, first started dating in 2016, and the couple, each with enviable cheekbones, married at a star-studded wedding at Kravitz’s father Lenny’s Paris home in 2019. Though, news that Kravitz filed for divorce during the holidays was made public on the second day of 2021, and little is known about the separation.