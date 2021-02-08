The Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2021

According to various source, actor Elliot Page, 33, filed for divorce from his spouse Emma Portner, a 26 year-old dancer, in a New York court on Tuesday, January 26th. The pair originally announced that they had secretly married in January, 2018, but never specified when the nuptials occurred. The couple was first linked in 2017.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer,” read a join statement released to The Hollywood Reporter. “We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”