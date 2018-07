Proof of Fashion's Love of Animals From the W Archives

In 2015, Simon Porte Jacquemus surprisingly solidified his burgeoning status on the scene when he stepped out onto the runway of his then most personal collection yet alongside a white horse —not only proving himself as a designer, but putting himself among the ranks of animal-loving fashion heavyweights like Marc Jacobs, whose pup Neville Jacobs has more than 200,000 Instagram followers of his own, not to mention his own book; and Raf Simons, who's gotten emotional about creatures like his childhood marmot seemingly more times than we can count. It's only natural, then, that the industry has increasingly been stepping away from its controversial ways and moving towards going fur-free—a step that, the past year alone, Gucci John Galliano , and Donatella Versace have all taken. In fact, a look back at W's archives shows that even before designers began reflecting it in their collections, that love has always been there, from that time Scarlett Johansson posed alongside Natalie Portman—and her chihuahua Maggie—for Steven Klein, to that time that Tilda Swinton didn't let a little Dior and Louis Vuitton stop her from doing her civic duty with a plastic poop bag. Take a look back at those moments and more, here.