Model Bianca Balti keeps her poolside look festive with her multi-colored sunglasses, polished waves and a nude lip.
Model Adriana Lima bares her natural beauty taking the ultimate no makeup selfie with natural waves.
Model Hailey Baldwin rocks the ultimate summer glow with her blonde locks in a sleek top knot.
Model Joan Smalls poses beachside wearing her hair in two sleek top knots with luminous skin.
Blogger Negin Mirsalehi styles her pastel one piece with a high tousled pony embellished with a pink scrunchie.
Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk pairs naturally blonde tousled beach waves with her chic gold-rimmed sunglasses.
Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver wears her hair brunette locks in a tousled high pony with a radiant glow.
Model Ashley Graham is all smiles posing beachside with her hair long brunette locks in tousled beachy waves.
Model Irina Shayk bares her natural, luminous skin with a nude lip and wet, tousled beach waves.
Model Emily Ratajkowski channels the ultimate L.A. beach vibes with her sun-kissed glow and natural waves.
Model Bella Hadid takes a sunset dip with her brunette locks slicked back with luminous skin.