Irina Shayk, Hailey Baldwin, and More of The Best Beachside Beauty Moments of The Week

Endless lazy poolside days, beachy waves and radiant sun-kissed skin means that summer is in full swing--and no one knows how to rock beachside glamour better than our favorite A-listers. Take a cue from models Hailey Baldwin and Bianca Balti who styled their colorful swimsuits with chic sunglasses and festive totes, while models Irina Shayk and Adriana Lima posed sans makeup in their messy waves. Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver wore her tousled curls in a high pony, while models Elsa Hosk and Emily Ratajkowski wore salty, beachy waves. And models Joan Smalls and Bella Hadid prove that sleek up dos and luminous skin is the ultimate poolside look. Here, get inspired with the best beach beauty moments of the week.
Model Bianca Balti keeps her poolside look festive with her multi-colored sunglasses, polished waves and a nude lip.
Photo by @biancabalti
Photo by @adrianalima
Model Adriana Lima bares her natural beauty taking the ultimate no makeup selfie with natural waves.

Photo by @haileybaldwin
Model Hailey Baldwin rocks the ultimate summer glow with her blonde locks in a sleek top knot.

Photo by @joansmalls
Model Joan Smalls poses beachside wearing her hair in two sleek top knots with luminous skin.

Photo by @negin_mirsalehi
Blogger Negin Mirsalehi styles her pastel one piece with a high tousled pony embellished with a pink scrunchie.

Photo by @hoskelsa
Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk pairs naturally blonde tousled beach waves with her chic gold-rimmed sunglasses.

Photo by @josephineskriver
Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver wears her hair brunette locks in a tousled high pony with a radiant glow.

Photo by @theashleygraham
Model Ashley Graham is all smiles posing beachside with her hair long brunette locks in tousled beachy waves.

Photo by @irinashayk
Model Irina Shayk bares her natural, luminous skin with a nude lip and wet, tousled beach waves.

Photo by @emrata
Model Emily Ratajkowski channels the ultimate L.A. beach vibes with her sun-kissed glow and natural waves.

Photo by @bellahadid
Model Bella Hadid takes a sunset dip with her brunette locks slicked back with luminous skin.

