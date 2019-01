While Avengers star Katherine Langford has only just traded her brunette locks for a show-stopping copper, longtime redhead Julianne Moore turned up the drama this week while shooting for Chopard in a full-on '60s bouffant, with a sultry cat-eye to boot. Speaking of attention-grabbing hair, Busy Philipps spent the better part of the last two weeks sporting peachy locks, while the model Fernanda Ly waved goodbye to her signature baby pink strands and hello to a more subtle bleached blonde. On the beauty front, Priyanka Chopra glowed while wearing warm tones all over, from shimmery bronze shadow to creamy burnt orange lips, and Winnie Harlow walked the runway at Kenzo's fall 2019 show in Paris while sporting a bold lime green eye look. More of this week's best Instagram beauty moments, here.