Julianne Moore's '60s Bouffant, Winnie Harlow's Lime Green Shadow, and More of the Best Beauty Instagrams This Week

While Avengers star Katherine Langford has only just traded her brunette locks for a show-stopping copper, longtime redhead Julianne Moore turned up the drama this week while shooting for Chopard in a full-on '60s bouffant, with a sultry cat-eye to boot. Speaking of attention-grabbing hair, Busy Philipps spent the better part of the last two weeks sporting peachy locks, while the model Fernanda Ly waved goodbye to her signature baby pink strands and hello to a more subtle bleached blonde. On the beauty front, Priyanka Chopra glowed while wearing warm tones all over, from shimmery bronze shadow to creamy burnt orange lips, and Winnie Harlow walked the runway at Kenzo's fall 2019 show in Paris while sporting a bold lime green eye look. More of this week's best Instagram beauty moments, here.
Julianne Moore wears full '60s glam.

Karlie Kloss sports a subtle smokey eye.

Gabrielle Union wears a wavy lob.

Busy Philipps shows off peachy strands.

Priyanka Chopra opts for warm tones all over.

Cindy Crawford sports big, messy waves.

Martha Hunt wears a red lip.

Fernanda Ly trades her signature pink strands for bleached blonde locks.

Winnie Harlow wears a bold lime green eye.

Julia Van Os goes all natural.

Jourdan Dunn wears a braided updo.

Josephine Skriver shows off a glowing complexion.

Katherine Langford debuts a new red 'do.

