Spring 2018

Fanny Packs and Bucket Hats Disrupted Milan Fashion Week's Usually Dapper Street Style at the Spring 2018 Men's Shows

Last week, the streets of Florence were predictably packed with the peacocks who make their biannual pilgrimage to the city for Pitti Uomo. That meant that it was mostly impeccably dressed Italian men who made up the crowd that took in guest designer Virgil Abloh. Now that the menswear collections have shifted over to Milan, show-goers seem eager to inject a bit of playfulness into the city's usual sprezzatura, or the casual elegance that happens to be Milan's specialty. Bucket hats, tinted glasses, and even some on-trend fanny packs have all made sure that the country's fashion capital's street style has been rather light-hearted this season—never mind the cloud cast by Dolce & Gabbana's feuds with both a rogue, woke model and Miley Cyrus. See all the best looks being showcased on the streets this season, here.
Credit
Street style inspiration on the streets of Milan during Milan men&#39;s fashion week.
Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
