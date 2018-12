The Most Provocative Fashion Ad Campaigns of 2018

On the heels of a year that took the age-old adage "sex sells" to new levels, complete with models having actual sex studding its NSFW roster , 2018 had to carve its own, more creative path into demanding attention. Exhibit A: Hedi Slimane causing an uproar by simply removing the accent aigu from Celine. Of course, not all of the tactics deployed were grammar-related: Gucci turned to Harry Styles, Kenzo turned to Britney Spears, and Nike turned to Colin Kaepernick—and some found success by carrying right on with nudity and drama, which are still going strong after decades . Eckhaus Latta and Palomo Spain got back to their usual tricks, but this time, they were in the company of labels like Yeezy, whose designer, Kanye West, shamelessly advertised his wares atop semi-nude porn stars who bear a resemblance to his wife, Kim Kardashian. From those who cosplayed as Kim to those who crawled the sidewalks in a leash, take a look back at the models who made true sacrifices for fashion, here.