The Most Provocative Fashion Ad Campaigns of 2018

Jeremy Scott also amped things up for Moschino, painting Gigi Hadid's skin blue and Kaia Gerber's red for the Italian house's fall 2018 campaign, photographed by Steven Meisel. While the former garnered comparisons to a "supermodel Smurfette," the latter stirred up controversy on Instagram for predictions that it would prompt accusations of blackface. While a few did call Gerber's orange skin tone tone-deaf, others joked that she resembled Donald Trump (or perhaps simply ate too many carrots).