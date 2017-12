It's an age-old adage, particular in industries like fashion , that sex sells, but in 2017, designers went above and beyond in proving that to be true, graduating from eschewing clothing altogether—even in the case of those known for their eccentric, theatrical designs, like Palomo Spain's Alejandro Gomez Palomo and Jacquemus's Simon Porte Jacquemus —to actually capturing models having sex, as Eckhaus Latta did with the help of the photographer Heji Shin, a little bit of pixelation, and a motley crew of youths assembled from places like Craigslist . Of course, the provocation wasn't always as obvious as nudity: Brands like Dior and Gucci still managed to draw eyeballs for their choice in models, whether clothed or not, from 25-year-old Cara Delevingne advertising an anti-aging skincare line to aliens and other nefarious creatures showing off the best of fall/winter 2017. Here, take a look back at those campaigns and more, like the Saint Laurent ad that was too risqué even for France.