To advertise its now 24-year-old fragrance, Obsession, this summer, Calvin Klein reprinted the ads that made it so famous: Those starring a waifish Kate Moss, who was at the time 18 and the literal obsession of the photographer and her then boyfriend Mario Sorrenti. Moss has since said that she had a nervous breakdown at 17 from the pressures of modeling, and said that Sorrenti was "abusing" her by bossing her around so much when photographing her constantly (and often nude) at the time.