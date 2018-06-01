youthquake

Meet Today's Chic Crew of Change-Makers

Those lamenting that the world is going to hell—what with terrorism, the risk of nuclear war, and environmental catastrophes—need only look to today’s youth for peace of mind. Indeed, they are an inspiring group, fighting for everything from gun control to gay rights, and effecting change where the older generations could not. And what style they have! In approaching fashion with the same fearlessness that they assume political matters, they make for a seriously radical lot. Take for example, the Japanese model Manami Kinoshita and her spiky red hairdo. She is among the handful of young people who were cast—many via Instagram—for this fashion feature. Also in the bunch: Ariel Nicholson, the six-foot-tall Pre-Raphaelite beauty who has become vocal in raising awareness for the trans community. We could all definitely take a cue from her, and her ability to turn a tough situation—in her case, coming out—“into something great.”
Pasha wears a Valentino dress; Buccellati necklace and earrings.
Photograph by Harley Weir; Styled by Katie Grand; Text by Emma Elwick-Bates.
Finn wears a Fendi sweater and pants; Lanvin turtleneck.

Hunter wears a Jonko/Liam Johnson dress; Falke socks.

Hunter wears a Coach 1941 dress; Marc Jacobs neckpiece; Simone Rocha socks. Ariel wears a Coach 1941 dress; Cartier earrings; Marc Jacobs neckpiece and shoes; Pantherella socks.

Massima wears a Michael Kors Collection T-shirt and trousers; Missoni turtleneck; vintage belt from Modes and More, London.

Manami wears a Pam Hogg catsuit with collar and headpiece.

Ariel wears a Bottega Veneta slip (sold with dress, not shown). Beauty note: Ride the wave with Kérastase Aura Botanica Eau de Vagues texture mist.

Finn wears an Hermès coat and sweater; Fendi pants. Hunter wears a Marc Jacobs dress; Stephen Jones for Marc Jacobs hat.

Massima wears a Burberry top; Wolford bodysuit; Chanel hat.

Pasha wears a Louis Vuitton sweater and trousers.

Ariel wears a Matty Bovan jacket; Stephen Jones for Matty Bovan headpiece; Chopard necklace.

Photograph by Harley Weir; Styled by Katie Grand; Text by Emma Elwick-Bates. Hair by Syd Hayes at Art + Commerce; Makeup by Lauren Parsons at Art Partner; Manicures by Chisato Yamamoto at David Artists. Set design by David White at Streeters. Models: Ariel Nicholson at DNA Model Management, Massima Desire at Next Management, Hunter Schafer at Elite, Finn B at Linden Staub, Pasha Harulia at Viva Paris, Manami Kinoshita at Storm Model Management; casting by Anita Bitton at the Establishment. Produced by Kerry Danson and Eoin O’Riordan for Art Partner Productions; on-set Producer: Ragi Dholakia; Production Manager: Claire Huish; Retouching by Upper Studio; Photography Assistants: Gwen Trannoy, Olivier Barjolles, Ronan McCall; Fashion Assistants: Oliver Volquardsen, Ogun Gortan; Special Thanks to Rida UK.
Massima wears a Gucci dress.

