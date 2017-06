Put Down the Gloss: 10 Non-Sticky Lip Oils For The Summer

While it may be easy to style your summer beauty style with messy, beachy waves and the perfect " no makeup " look, having the right products to master your chosen aesthetic is a vital touch. And as you switch over to your tinted moisturizers and cream blushes , this summer ditch the lip gloss and indulge in a chic lip oil. From ultra-sheer and hydrating formulas infused with essential oils to highly pigmented and high shine finishes, nourish your lips with all the benefits of a lip gloss without the sticky mess. Lightweight yet intensively moisturizing, these 10 lip oils are the perfect alternative to gloss to try this summer.