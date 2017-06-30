Perfect 10

Put Down the Gloss: 10 Non-Sticky Lip Oils For The Summer

While it may be easy to style your summer beauty style with messy, beachy waves and the perfect "no makeup" look, having the right products to master your chosen aesthetic is a vital touch. And as you switch over to your tinted moisturizers and cream blushes, this summer ditch the lip gloss and indulge in a chic lip oil. From ultra-sheer and hydrating formulas infused with essential oils to highly pigmented and high shine finishes, nourish your lips with all the benefits of a lip gloss without the sticky mess. Lightweight yet intensively moisturizing, these 10 lip oils are the perfect alternative to gloss to try this summer.
Condition your lips with YSL's ultra hydrating formula infused with apricot kernel oil, coriander fruit oil, jojoba seed oil, and possiflora edulis seed oils.

Yves Saint Laurent Volupte Tint-In-Oil, $32, yslbeautyus.com.

For those who want to have the ultimate au naturale lip with all the benefits of a nourishing balms without the stickiness.

Julep Your Lip Addiction, $22, julep.com.

Infused with %100 pure Argan oil along with a splash of coconut water, this lip duo helps to not only keep lips hydrated, but add instant shine.

Physicians Formula Argan Wear Ultra-Nourishing Lip Oil Duo, $13, physiciansformula.com.

A nourishing formula created with a universal shade to match any skintone for that "just-kissed" finish.

Estée Lauder Genuine Glow Reviving Oil Lip, $20, esteelauder.com

A perfect blend of high pigmented color and essential oils to not only keep lips hydrated, but colorful and bold.

Lancôme Juicy Shaker, $21, lancome-usa.com.

Infused with a soothing primrose oil formula, lips will stay nourished with an extra boost of shine.

Yes To Miracle Oil Primrose Lip Oil, $5, yestocarrots.com.

Indulge your lips in pure luxury with Hourglass' special blend of 14 essential oils that can be applied with it's 24 karat gold-plated tip.

Hourglass No 28 Lip Treatment Oil, $44, sephora.com.

Add shine, color and a hydration all in one stroke with Clarins' Instant Light Lip Oil.

Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil, $25, macys.com.

For a long-lasting lip wear, turn to Milk's Makeup Oil Lip Stain that will deliver a day to night finish.

Milk Makeup Oil Lip Stain, $18, sephora.com.

Zelens' argan oil, jojoba and linseed infused formula helps to plump, soothe and hydrate lips.

Zelens Lip Treatment Oil, $65, barneys.com.