As any celebrity who has attended—or even simply been in Los Angeles during—the Academy Awards knows full well, you can’t bring just one ensemble to Oscars weekend. In addition to the main event’s red carpet , there’s also a seemingly endless list of satellite parties with their own red carpets, including Vanity Fair’s annual (and ever star-studded) post-Oscars celebration, celebrities’ choice for debuting any showstopping moments. This year’s edition, for example, featured Zoë Kravitz in a pared down, glittery gold bra , and Kendall Jenner in an haute couture loincloth . By that point, the festivities had already been underway for at least a day or two; the newlywed Miley Cyrus, for one, spent her Saturday cozying up to both her husband, Liam Hemsworth, and Kristen Stewart. See for yourself, along with surprise guests like Marilyn Manson, Glenn Close’s stacked wardrobe, and more couples, like Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton, here.