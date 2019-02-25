Oscars 2019

Oscars 2019: The Best Party Photos, From Pairs Like Miley Cyrus and Kristen Stewart to Surprises Like Marilyn Manson

As any celebrity who has attended—or even simply been in Los Angeles during—the Academy Awards knows full well, you can’t bring just one ensemble to Oscars weekend. In addition to the main event’s red carpet, there’s also a seemingly endless list of satellite parties with their own red carpets, including Vanity Fair’s annual (and ever star-studded) post-Oscars celebration, celebrities’ choice for debuting any showstopping moments. This year’s edition, for example, featured Zoë Kravitz in a pared down, glittery gold bra, and Kendall Jenner in an haute couture loincloth. By that point, the festivities had already been underway for at least a day or two; the newlywed Miley Cyrus, for one, spent her Saturday cozying up to both her husband, Liam Hemsworth, and Kristen Stewart. See for yourself, along with surprise guests like Marilyn Manson, Glenn Close’s stacked wardrobe, and more couples, like Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton, here.
Kendall Jenner taking a group selfie.
Ellie Goulding, Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev, Zedd, and Kendall Jenner pose for a selfie during the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 24, 2019.

Richard E. Grant dancing at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 24, 2019.

Kristen Stewart and Miley Cyrus, who both happen to have dated Stella Maxwell, at Chanel and Charles Finch’s 11th Annual Pre-Oscars Awards Dinner in Los Angeles on February 23, 2019.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (kind of) partied with Jon Lovett and Ronan Farrow at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 24, 2019.

Angela Sarafyan and Billy Porter didn’t shy from taking up space at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 24, 2019.

Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 24, 2019.

Chloë Sevigny and Natasha Lyonne at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 24, 2019.

Awkwafina and Kiersey Clemons at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 24, 2019.

Marilyn Manson and Steven Yeun.

Well, looks like Barbara Palvin finally met her boyfriend Dylan Sprouse’s brother, Cole Sprouse, at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 24, 2019.

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek, onscreen couple and IRL couple, began their night at Vanity Fair and Genesis’s celebration of the cast of Bohemian Rhapsody in Los Angeles on February 22, 2019.

Cool kids Rowan Blanchard (who’s all of 17) and Amandla Stenberg (the youngest-ever presenter of best picture) took over the dance floor at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 24, 2019.

Melissa McCarthy might not have taken home the award for best actress, but she did get to go on a double date—in a tracksuit, no less—with her husband, Ben Falcone, and the newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 24, 2019.

KiKi Layne at the 12th Annual Women in Film Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles on February 22, 2019.

Alia Shawkat and Nina Dobrev at Vanity Fair and L’Oréal Paris’s New Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles on February 19, 2019.

Samuel L. Jackson and Glenn Close, yet again wearing monochrome, at Giorgio Armani’s Pre-Oscars Celebration of Glenn Close in Los Angeles on February 23, 2019.

Also on a double date of sorts were Ashlee Simpson and her husband, Evan Ross, who came together for a selfie with mother-daughter duo Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 24, 2019.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell skipped the Vanity Fair party to spend the evening with Elton John at the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood on February 24, 2019.

Henry Golding, Machine Gun Kelly, and Tom Payne, who are apparently all buds, at Vanity Fair and L’Oréal Paris’s New Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles on February 19, 2019.

Before switching it up for some feathers, Lupita Nyong’o wore pastel pink to Vanity Fair and Lancôme’s Toast to Women in Hollywood in West Hollywood on February 21, 2019.

Miley Cyrus also put in some time with her new husband, Liam Hemsworth, at Chanel and Charles Finch’s 11th Annual Pre-Oscars Awards Dinner in Los Angeles on February 23, 2019.

Adrien Brody cozied up with Halsey and Marilyn Manson at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 24, 2019.

Lupita Nyong’o and Tessa Thompson made quite the power couple at Chanel and Charles Finch’s 11th Annual Pre-Oscars Awards Dinner in Los Angeles on February 23, 2019.

Before changing into her 42-pound dress, Glenn Close coordinated in white with fellow fan favorite Yalitza Aparicio at the 12th Annual Women in Film Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles on February 22, 2019.

Cheryl Hines and Jeff Goldblum, who kept his look relatively tame, at Giorgio Armani’s Pre-Oscars Celebration of Glenn Close in Los Angeles on February 23, 2019.

Zendaya topped off her gown with a bow before heading to Vanity Fair and Lancôme’s Toast to Women in Hollywood in West Hollywood on February 21, 2019.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse snuck in some alone time, sans Cole, at Giorgio Armani Beauty x Variety Magazine’s Makeup Artistry Event in Los Angeles on February 20, 2019.

Pom Klementieff and Gemma Chan at Vanity Fair and L’Oréal Paris’s New Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles on February 19, 2019.

Ava DuVernay reunited with Storm Reid, who starred in her film A Wrinkle in Time, at Vanity Fair and Lancôme’s Toast to Women in Hollywood in West Hollywood on February 21, 2019.

Caitriona Balfe at Giorgio Armani’s Pre-Oscars Celebration of Glenn Close in Los Angeles on February 23, 2019.

David O. Russell, Christine Chiu, Spike Lee, Stosh Mintek, and Dr. Gabriel Chiu at a celebration of Spike Lee and Ghetto Film School in West Hollywood on February 21, 2019.

