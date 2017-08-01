Portraits

See the Star Performers of This Year's Panorama Festival Up Close

Between what turned out to be trailblazing rap collective A Tribe Called Quest's last New York show and Justice blowing out their sound system, this weekend's Panorama music festival was one for the books. The festival's sophomore edition featured an impressively varied array of acts, ranging from industrial rock legends Nine Inch Nails to the enigmatic Frank Ocean. As the festival unfolded, we took the opportunity to capture intimate images of a few of our favorite acts on stage and off, including the rappers Vince Staples and 6lack, the electronic duo Sofi Tukker, Charli XCX collaborator (and producer in his own right) Mura Masa, and even atcq, who offered a tribute to their late member Phife Dawg during their set. Get to know a few of this year's performers, here.
A Tribe Called Quest
A Tribe Called Quest

A Tribe Called Quest performs at the Panorama festival in New York, New York, July 2017.

6lack

The rapper 6lack performs at the Panorama music festival on Randall's Island in New York, New York, July 2017.

Sofi Tukker

Musicians Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern of Sofi Tukker backstage at the Panorama music festival on Randall's Island in New York, New York, July 2017.

Glass Animals

Glass Animals perform during the Panorama music festival on Randall's Island in New York, New York, July 2017.

Bishop Briggs

Bishop Briggs behind the scenes at the Panorama music festival on Randall's Island in New York, New York, July 2017.

Kiiara

Kiiara behind the scenes at the Panorama music festival on Randall's Island in New York, New York, July 2017.

Shallou

Producer and singer Shallou behind the scenes of the Panorama music festival on Randall's Island in New York, New York, July 2017.

Mura Masa

British producer Mura Masa, AKA Alex Crossan, behind the scenes at the Panorama music festival on Randall's Island in New York, New York, July 2017.

Vince Staples

Rapper Vince Staples performs at the Panorama music festival on Randall's Island in New York, New York, July 2017.

