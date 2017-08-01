See the Star Performers of This Year's Panorama Festival Up Close

A Tribe Called Quest performs at the Panorama festival in New York, New York, July 2017.
The rapper 6lack performs at the Panorama music festival on Randall's Island in New York, New York, July 2017.
Musicians Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern of Sofi Tukker backstage at the Panorama music festival on Randall's Island in New York, New York, July 2017.
Glass Animals perform during the Panorama music festival on Randall's Island in New York, New York, July 2017.
Bishop Briggs behind the scenes at the Panorama music festival on Randall's Island in New York, New York, July 2017.
Kiiara behind the scenes at the Panorama music festival on Randall's Island in New York, New York, July 2017.
Producer and singer Shallou behind the scenes of the Panorama music festival on Randall's Island in New York, New York, July 2017.
British producer Mura Masa, AKA Alex Crossan, behind the scenes at the Panorama music festival on Randall's Island in New York, New York, July 2017.
Rapper Vince Staples performs at the Panorama music festival on Randall's Island in New York, New York, July 2017.