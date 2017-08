See the Star Performers of This Year's Panorama Festival Up Close

Between what turned out to be trailblazing rap collective A Tribe Called Quest 's last New York show and Justice blowing out their sound system, this weekend's Panorama music festival was one for the books. The festival's sophomore edition featured an impressively varied array of acts, ranging from industrial rock legends Nine Inch Nails to the enigmatic Frank Ocean . As the festival unfolded, we took the opportunity to capture intimate images of a few of our favorite acts on stage and off, including the rappers Vince Staples and 6lack, the electronic duo Sofi Tukker Charli XCX collaborator (and producer in his own right) Mura Masa, and even atcq, who offered a tribute to their late member Phife Dawg during their set. Get to know a few of this year's performers, here.