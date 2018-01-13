Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Perfect Skin, Bella Hadid's Chic Top Knot, and More of The Best Beauty Moments Of The Week

Italian beauty Vittoria Ceretti makes the case for naturally swept over locks and clean skin.
British beauty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed off spa-like dewy skin and sultry smoky eyes.
For actress and singer Zendaya, it's all about the wild curls and dewy, radiant skin.
Model Blanca Padilla is all about natural skin and salty beach waves under the sun in Thailand.
Supermodel friends Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner pose in perfectly tousled top knots and dewy, highlighted skin.
I, Tonya actress Margot Robbie is all about the tousled waves, full lashes, and a berry stained lip.
Model Paloma Elsesser pairs her white headband with perfectly undone brunette waves and a nude lip.
Model Georgia May Jagger proves that naturally tousled curls and a fresh face are the perfect birthday beauty look.
Soft, polished waves and a nude lip was the look for Ethiopian beauty Liya Kebede's natural glam.
Victoria's Secret Angels Doutzen Kroes and mother to be, Candice Swanepoel soak up under the sun in Brazil.