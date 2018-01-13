Best of Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Perfect Skin, Bella Hadid's Chic Top Knot, and More of The Best Beauty Moments Of The Week

This week, whether the world's top models were soaking up the sun on the beach or back on set working, they all have one thing in common: perfectly undone waves and natural, dewy skin. Model friends Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid and I, Tonya actress Margot Robbie opted for a hint of glam with their beauty looks, Hadid and Jenner made the case for tousled top knots, while Robbie proved that berry stained lips and natural waves go hand-in-hand. Models Vittoria Cerretti and Georgia May Jagger kept their looks minimal and clean with fresh skin and messy hair, while British beauty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sported dewy, spa-like skin with a sultry smoky eye. Candice Swanepoel and Doutzen Kroes rocked their beach day skin-kissed skin with salty beach waves in Brazil, while actress Zendaya showed that wild curls and highlighted, dewy skin are the ultimate beauty combo. Here, a look at the most glamorously undone beauty moments of the week.
Italian beauty Vittoria Ceretti makes the case for naturally swept over locks and clean skin.
@vittoceretti
@rosiehw
British beauty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed off spa-like dewy skin and sultry smoky eyes.

@zendaya
For actress and singer Zendaya, it's all about the wild curls and dewy, radiant skin.

@blaancapadilla
Model Blanca Padilla is all about natural skin and salty beach waves under the sun in Thailand.

@bellahadid
Supermodel friends Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner pose in perfectly tousled top knots and dewy, highlighted skin.

@margot.robbie
I, Tonya actress Margot Robbie is all about the tousled waves, full lashes, and a berry stained lip.

@palomija
Model Paloma Elsesser pairs her white headband with perfectly undone brunette waves and a nude lip.

Model Georgia May Jagger proves that naturally tousled curls and a fresh face are the perfect birthday beauty look.

@liyakebede
Soft, polished waves and a nude lip was the look for Ethiopian beauty Liya Kebede's natural glam.

@doutzen
Victoria's Secret Angels Doutzen Kroes and mother to be, Candice Swanepoel soak up under the sun in Brazil.

Rosie Huntington WhiteleyZendayaKendall JennerMargot RobbieBella Hadid