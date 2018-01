Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Perfect Skin, Bella Hadid's Chic Top Knot, and More of The Best Beauty Moments Of The Week

This week, whether the world's top models were soaking up the sun on the beach or back on set working, they all have one thing in common: perfectly undone waves and natural, dewy skin. Model friends Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid and I, Tonya actress Margot Robbie opted for a hint of glam with their beauty looks, Hadid and Jenner made the case for tousled top knots, while Robbie proved that berry stained lips and natural waves go hand-in-hand. Models Vittoria Cerretti and Georgia May Jagger kept their looks minimal and clean with fresh skin and messy hair, while British beauty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sported dewy, spa-like skin with a sultry smoky eye. Candice Swanepoel and Doutzen Kroes rocked their beach day skin-kissed skin with salty beach waves in Brazil, while actress Zendaya showed that wild curls and highlighted, dewy skin are the ultimate beauty combo. Here, a look at the most glamorously undone beauty moments of the week.