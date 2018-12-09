Beauty on Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Smokey Eye, Zoë Kravitz's Bare Skin, and More of the Best Beauty Moments of the Week

Part of the fun of scrolling through Instagram is double-tapping all the over-the-top hair and makeup looks, but this week your favorite celebrities and models proved that sometimes all you need to stand out is one statement focal point. Leomie Anderson added an artful pop of gold inner corner shadow to an otherwise neutral smokey eye, while Lily Aldridge and Lucy Hale made a case for the bright blotted lip, pairing diffused fruity pouts with no-makeup looks. Laura Harrier also got in on the neon trend, posing in a bright coral lip, while Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore nude all over, pairing a highlighted cheekbone with a subtle smokey eye. Speaking of nude, the model Jourdan Dunn showed off her flawless complexion (and equally flawless natural brows) in a coquettish selfie, and Zoë Kravitz kept it casual while celebrating her 30th birthday, opting for a beanie and bare skin. Also this week: Hailee Steinfeld sported a sultry cat eye, Imaan Hammam wore a glossy lip, and Winnie Harlow hit Art Basel Miami Beach in center-parted waves. Here, a look at the week's best Instagram beauty moments.
Photo of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley glows in neutral tones. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Laura Harrier goes for a bold neon coral lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Jourdan Dunn shows off a flawless complexion. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Lucy Hale wears a blotted berry lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Leomie Anderson pairs a sleek pony with glittery gold inner corner shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Zoë Kravitz wears an all-natural look. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Sara Sampaio wears a glossy lip and feline flick to Versace's pre-fall 2019 show. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Imaan Hammam pairs a slicked back bun with a glossy lip and eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Hailee Steinfeld wears a sultry smoked-out cat eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Lily Aldridge adds a cherry popsicle pout to an otherwise makeup-free look. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Winnie Harlow wears fluttery lashes. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Keywords

Beauty On Instagram