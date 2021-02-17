Lourdes Leon’s Spring 2021 Campaign Streak Spikes With Marc Jacobs

The pandemic may have upended the past few seasons of fashion weeks, but their accompanying campaigns continue to roll out as reliably as ever. In fact, some houses have even upped the ante for spring 2021. Five days into the new year, Prada rolled out its first ads since Raf Simons joined Miuccia Prada as creative director. It was far from the usual outing. Instead of being lensed by one of the standard marquee photographers, the portfolio was shot by “no one.” (At least, that’s how Prada put it; shout out to the unnamed employees who controlled hundreds of cameras and edited down the resulting countless 360-degree views.) It only took two days for Ugg, of all brands, to arguably one-up the pair by casting industry icon André Leon Talley. Meanwhile, Jeremy Scott made Bella Hadid into a puppet, the Compton Cowboys briefly dismounted to pose for Tommy Hilfiger, and Lourdes Leon followed in her mom’s footsteps by starring as a Marc Jacobs muse. See all those and track the ones that follow, here.

1 Hedi Slimane via Celine Celine’s Hedi Slimane convinced Kaia Gerber to ditch her Uggs-and-leggings uniform for a photo shoot in Monaco.

2 Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti Federico De Angelis photographed Vittoria Ceretti in tie-dye chiffon for Alberta Ferretti.

3 Courtesy of Michael Kors Bella Hadid embarked on a tour of New York City, from New York Harbor to Empire Diner, for the latest MICHAEL Michael Kors campaign.

4 Bianca Capozzi via Marc Jacobs Leave it to none other than Lourdes Leon to turn out another spring campaign in 2021, and while her mom may have collaborated with Marc Jacobs back in the day, rest assured that Leon is making her own way as the model of the moment. Her status as an “It” girl only seems to skyrocket these days, with a newly-minted Instagram account and a colorful THE Marc Jacobs SS21 accessory campaign photographed by Bianca Capozzi and styled by Haley Wollens.

5 Tyrone Lebon via Bottega Veneta Creative director Daniel Lee can’t get enough of this shade of green, which also appeared in Bottega Veneta’s spring 2021 collection and covered invitations to the digital runway show.

6 Clara Balzary via Tommy Hilfiger The activists who founded the Compton Cowboys can usually be found in L.A., teaching horse-riding as a means to uplift the community and call attention to the rich, oft-overlooked legacy of African-American equestrians. At the behest of Tommy Hilfiger, they took a break to join Indya Moore and Jameela Jamil in the designer’s spring 2020 campaign.

7 Glen Luchford via Kenzo Felipe Oliveira Baptista got his hands on a Segway for his second campaign at Kenzo’s helm.

8 Marine Serre collaborated on a short film with the directors Sacha Barbin and Ryan Doubiago, starring the singer Sevdaliza and three adorable brothers named Noé, Rui, and Gil.

9 Heji Shin via Givenchy Matthew M. Williams made a statement with his first Givenchy campaign by allowing others to do the same: Bella Hadid, Playboi Carti, Kendall Jenner, Liam Powers, and Anok Yai all styled themselves.

10 Photo by Michael Bailey Gates via AMI The cast of AMI’s latest, photographed by Michael Bailey Gates, included Jeranimo Van Russel, Lily McMenamy, and a dove.

11 Courtesy of Sacai Sacai tapped a host of tastemakers for its spring 2021 campaign, called “Love Over Rules”—namely, the artist and activist Chella Man, pictured here, and Hank Willis Thomas, who collaborated with the fashion house on the project (and appears in the ads as well).

12 Courtesy of Moschino Jeremy Scott brought the marionettes who walked Moschino’s spring 2021 show to life, with a little help from Julia Nobis and Bella Hadid.

13 Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin Hiandra Martinez and Rebecca Longendyke took a trip to the New York Restoration Project’s community garden in the Bronx for Michael Kors Collection.

14 Courtesy of FM669 The sustainable cotton-wear label FM 669 launched with a campaign starring Muhammad Fadel Lo and an evidently unretired Lindsey Wixson.

15 Courtesy of Moscot The New York-based label Moscot shot its spring 2021 tinted glasses on, under, and around the Manhattan Bridge.

16 Photo by Steven Meisel, courtesy of Miu Miu Things couldn’t be more different for Emma Corrin since her first Miu Miu campaign, which dropped a month before the previously unknown actor’s debut on The Crown. This time, she’s the standout of the five faces Miu Miu tapped for spring 2021.

17 Photo by Mathilde Agius and Manual Carvalho, courtesy of MCM The German label MCM used CGI to create an “augmented safari,” working with the same team that will head up the visuals for The Matrix 4.

18 Photo by Bibi Borthwick, courtesy of Jil Sander Social distancing didn’t stop Jil Sander from rolling out the second installment of its campaign project focused on touch. Lucie and Luke Meier again enlisted four photographers, including Bibi Borthwick, who photographed Lily McMenamy.

19 Photo by Ezra Petronio, courtesy of Chloé Clip-on lenses made a comeback on Mao Xiaoxing and Felice Noordhoff in Chloé’s spring 2021 eyewear campaign.

20 Photo by Anna Pollock via Stella McCartney If anyone else were Madonna’s eldest daughter, this spring 2021 Stella McCartney x Adidas ad would be only the latest in a lengthy list of campaigns. Lourdes Leon, on the other hand, has chosen to become fashion’s quietest “It” girl; McCartney is the only designer with whom she’s repeatedly collaborated in her 24 years on Earth.

21 Photo by Renell Medrano for Coach. Longtime Coach muse (and Lori Harvey’s recently confirmed beau) Michael B. Jordan was photographed alongside J.Lo and more by industry favorite Renell Medrano for Coach’s “Coach It Forward” spring 2021 campaign.

22 Photo by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott via Versace Three months after joining Jill Kortleve and Paloma Elsesser in making history as the first “plus-size” models to walk a Versace runway, Lee has joined the house in another milestone. She’s now also the first “plus-size” model to land a Versace campaign. To Donatella Versace, Lee, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber embody the “modern Medusa,” making them rulers of the mythical world of Versacepolis.

23 Courtesy of Fendi Fendi tapped Nick Knight to photograph models like Estelle Chen (pictured above), Maricarla Boscono, and Jill Kortleve. (The latter joined Paloma Elsesser in becoming the house’s first “plus-size” runway models in February of 2020.)

24 Courtesy of Ugg André Leon Talley followed in the footsteps of Kyle Maclachlan, Kim Gordon, and Vic Mensa as the face of Ugg for spring 2021. The controversial shoes are “comfort food for my feet,” the inimitably extravagant industry icon said.

25 Photo by Mikael Jansson, courtesy of Louis Vuitton Actor and Louis Vuitton muse Laura Harrier took on the role of a surfer to model the house’s “Twist” bag in Malibu.

26 Courtesy of Saint Laurent Catherine Deneuve was just 22 when she met Yves Saint Laurent. Fifty-five years later, the 77-year-old actor remains true to the house; creative director Anthony Vaccarello enlisted photographer David Sims to make her the latest face of the classic Saint Laurent trench coat.