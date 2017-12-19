While 2017 may have been the year of the blondes , it's no secret that the relentless up-keep and tiring maintenance of the coveted red carpet look can exhaust even the most prestigious of glam squads. And while A-listers like Selena Gomez , Kim Kardashian , and Emma Stone have proven that icy blonde platinum locks are a must for those willing to venture into a more adventurous hairstyle, former Girls actress Allison Williams is more than happy to become return to her brunette roots.

In a farewell ode to her infamous character, Marnie, on the hit HBO series the 29 year old debuted her platinum blonde locks on the cover of Allure Magazine last February. Sharing the cover with her Instagram followers, the actress wrote, "Here it is IRL. Still getting used to it, but I dig it. Thank you @auracolorist and @rebekahforecast for helping me say goodbye to Marnie," flaunting her newly dyed strands. But after almost a year of sporting her lighters locks, Williams posted to Instagram to confess that her blonde moment was over saying,"Back to my roots. Blonde was fun, but I’ve got to say that I’m happy to be back."

While the blue eyed beauty has always kept a fairly timeless look on the carpet with dramatic smokey eyes and bronzed cheekbones, the Get Out star has never been afraid to be adventurous with her hair. From elegant up dos to messy lobs, Williams has kept up with 2017's most buzzy hair trends without skipping a beat. And it seems like there is plenty more of it coming up in 2018. Thanks to the continued success of Get Out , Williams is gearing up for a few months of nonstop interviews, award shows, and red carpet appearances—definitely not a lifestyle conducive to constant root touch-ups. So, bring on the brunette.