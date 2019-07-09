She may not have the Instagram posts to prove it, but rest assured that Angelina Jolie , just like seemingly every other celebrity, has been spending a portion of her summer in Paris. Rather than her usual crew of kids, though, the actress has been keeping company with another member of her extensive family: her godmother, fellow actress Jacqueline Bisset .

Jolie, 44, and Bisset, 74, are three full decades apart in age—not that you'd be able to tell from the photos of the pair twinning this week. On Monday, they coordinated in creamy neutrals, complete with matching sunglasses and nude pumps. On Tuesday, they coordinated once again—this time in summery stripes.

Pinterest Jacqueline Bisset and Angelina Jolie leaving a hotel in Paris, France, on July 9, 2019. Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Jolie is currently in Paris to fulfill her duties as brand ambassador of Guerlain—a role that she in part took on in 2017 to honor her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, a longtime Guerlain fan. Bisset was also close with Bertrand, but she doesn't appear to have been close with her daughter, Jolie, until now. "Unfortunately, I haven't developed a close relationship with Angelina. I see her rarely, but I'm very admiring of her," Bisset said during an appearance on the British panel TV show Loose Women in 2015. "What I find difficult is she's become so famous. So many people are pulling on her time. I'm a little bit shy and I don't want to be someone who tries to take advantage of her."

Still, fame hasn't kept them entirely apart. Bisset has even acted alongside Jolie and her ex Brad Pitt (just as she did with Jolie's father, Jon Voight, and late godfather, the actor Maximilian Schell, when she costarred with the two men in the 1975 thriller End of the Game ). In the end, Bisset's cameo in Mr. and Mrs. Smith didn't make the cut, but she isn't one to hold a grudge. As she advised the audience at the Golden Globes in 2014: "If you want to look good, you have to forgive everyone. It’s the best beauty treatment."

